Alcohol-related liver damage: SGPGIMS study points to potential new treatment

A study by doctors and researchers at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, has identified a potential new approach to protecting the liver from alcohol-induced damage. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The research by Dr Rohit A Sinha and funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that calcipotriol, a vitamin D-like drug, reduced liver fat accumulation, inflammation and cellular stress caused by alcohol in mice, raising hopes for development of new treatment options for patients with alcohol-related liver disease.

Published in the Journal of Endocrinology, the study is significant as there is currently no approved medicine specifically designed to prevent the progression of alcohol-related liver disease. The disease can begin with accumulation of fat in the liver and progress to inflammation, scarring, liver failure and other serious complications.

Mice that received calcipotriol along with alcohol exposure showed less fat accumulation and reduced liver injury. The drug also appeared to reduce the cellular stress and inflammatory responses triggered by alcohol in the liver.

The findings suggest that targeting vitamin D-related pathways could potentially help protect liver cells from alcohol-induced injury.

Dr Sinha said, “The findings are based on animal experiments. Human clinical studies will be conducted to determine the drug’s safety, appropriate dosage and effectiveness in alcohol-related liver disease.”