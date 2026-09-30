Stree 3 will release in 2028: Dinesh Vijan reveals Amar Kaushik has finished writing the story of the horror-comedy

“Wo Stree hai, wo kuchh bhi kar sakti hai,” will back once more! As per the latest update from news agency PTI, producer Dinesh Vijan announced that director Amar Kaushik has already completed the script for Stree 3 and the third part of the film will release in 2028. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to return in Stree 3.

When will Stree 3 release? Stree 2 released in 2024, and became a blockbuster. The Amar Kaushik directorial was the sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the next instalment of the Stree franchise takes the story forward.

Dinesh Vijan said on the second day of FICCI FRAMES, “So, Stree 3 arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he will be upset. He has finished writing it. He thinks I give out too many spoilers but everything you've loved about it, you will get it. But where it starts and ends, will be a complete revelation. It might be a nice Independence Day or Christmas present in 2028.”

More details But before starting work on Stree 3, Kaushik will direct the upcoming mythological drama Mahavatar, a film based on the story of Bhagwan Parshuram. It stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. "Amar Kaushik is most integral part of 'Stree' and horror-comedy franchise. He directs our most ambitious film in January end, which is, Bhagwan Parshuram story, called, Mahavatar. He finishes that in June and end of next year, we go on floors (for Stree 3)," Vijan said.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao recalled Amar Kaushik's reaction when the first Stree began performing strongly at the box office. "When Stree started making that kind of number, like it did ₹70 to 75 crores and Amar was nervous. I said, 'It is a good thing' but he was like, 'This is happening with just my first film', and I said, 'It is great, people are loving it'. I think the kind of love we got for 'Stree' was insane," he said, adding, Kaushik was more "prepared" for the humungous success of Stree 2.