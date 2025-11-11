Did Vicky Kaushal give up alcohol and non veg food for Mahavatar? Amar Kaushik reveals: 'Jab hum bolein...'

Vicky Kaushal is set to collaborate with filmmaker Amar Kaushik for Mahavatar, a film on Lord Parashurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The mythological epic is said to be one of the most ambitious Hindi films ever made in terms of scale. It was reported that Vicky has already begun prepping for the role, with some reports claiming he gave up alcohol and non-vegetarian food in order to get into the character of the great sage. Vicky Kaushal is set to play Lord Parashurama in Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Amar Kaushik on Vicky Kaushal ‘quitting’ alcohol, non-veg

The film's director, Amar Kaushik, has now addressed these rumours in a new interview, expressing bewilderment at the rumours and sharing a message for the fans.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Amar spoke about Mahavatar, and the interviewer then asked him about the rumours of Vicky giving up alcohol and non-veg food in order to play Lord Parashurama on screen. Amar responded, "Again, I say the same thing ki kahan se kuch bhi cheez nikalti hai. Please bhaiyon band karo. Jab hum bolein, tabhi uska vishwas karo (something comes out of nowhere. Please, brothers, stop all this. Only believe in something when we say it)."

Some rumours had claimed that Vicky had given up all 'taamsik' food, including alcohol and meat, on his father Sham Kaushal's advice, since that would help him relate to the simple-living sage Lord Parashurama more.

Fans react

Reacting to Amar debunking the reports, fans agreed that it was far-fetched. "That rumour was always stupid; it is hard for Vicky to bulk up, he has said so himself and has to work hard to gain weight. That is why you see how easy it was for him to lose weight for Love and War after Chhaava. So he was never going to limit himself when it comes to gaining weight and bulking up," argued one fan.

Vicky, Katrina became parents

Vicky recently welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Katrina Kaif. The two actors shared a joint statement on their Instagram accounts announcing the news on Saturday. Vicky and Katrina have been married since 2021.