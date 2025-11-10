Did Aneet Padda replace Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini after Saiyaara's success? Amar Kaushik breaks silence

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's upcoming film, Shakti Shalini, had been the talk of the town all last month. There had been rumours that Kiara Advani had been cast in it before other reports claimed that Saiyaara star Aneet Padda replaced her. The end-credits scene of Thamma revealed that it was indeed Aneet who was going to star in the film, emboldening the rumours about her replacing Kiara in the film. Now, director Amar Kaushik, who started the franchise with Stree and serves as its executive producer, has set the record straight in a new interview. Reports stated that Aneet Padda replaced Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini.

Amar Kaushik addresses Shakti Shalini casting

In an interview with Filmygyan, Amar was asked if it was a conscious decision to cast Aneet and not Kiara after Saiyaara did well. The filmmaker responded, “Kiara is a beautiful actor. Nothing was confirmed, so I don't know how it came out. I have always wanted to work with Kiara. When you write a story, you have an idea, and as you develop it further, you realise who is fit for which character. When Saiyaara came out, we were still in the process of writing (Shakti Shalini).”

As the interviewer clarified if Kiara had not been locked for the role, Amar responded, "Nobody was locked. There was nothing like it. We were just thinking who would fit. Sometimes, even we don't know the full story, but someone leaks something."

All about Shakti Shalini

Shakti Shalini was officially announced on 20 October in the end credits of Maddock's Thamma, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The announcement also revealed Aneet would play the titular role. Little is known about the film beyond the fact that Amar is involved in its writing, and it will be the next film in the MHCU.

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Meanwhile, the box office success of Thamma has taken the MHCU past ₹1500 crore at the box office. The film has earned over ₹180 crore worldwide, adding to the established numbers of the two Stree films, Munjya, and Bhediya.