Ayushmann Khurrana can’t wait to see Aneet Padda shine in Shakti Shalini, welcomes her to MHCU: ‘Punjabi aagye oye’

Actor Aneet Padda rose to fame with her performance in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. The actor is now part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe as she is set to lead Shakti Shalini. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently riding high on the success of Thamma, welcomed Aneet to the MHCU and penned a note hyping her up. Ayushmann Khurrana hails Aneet Padda as she joins Maddock horror comedy universe with Shakti Shalini.

Ayushmann Khurrana hypes Aneet Padda

On Saturday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and penned a note welcoming Aneet to the MHCU. The makers announced Aneet’s casting in Shakti Shalini with a special video, which was attached to the theatrical print of Thamma. Sharing the same, Ayushmann wrote, “Welcome to the MHCU, @aneetpadda… Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another – keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible... so proud to see someone from Punjab making us all proud... Can’t wait to see you shine in Shakti Shalini! Onwards and upwards, Aneet.”

Ayushmann Khurrana welcomes Aneet Padda to MHCU.

Earlier, there were rumours about Kiara Advani leading Shakti Shalini. However, with Aneet now confirmed, fans couldn’t stop gushing about it on social media. The film is scheduled to release on Christmas, December 24, 2026.

About Aneet Padda

Aneet made her acting debut in Revathi’s slice-of-life drama Salaam Venky, which also featured Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. She then appeared in the web series Big Girls Don’t Cry, which also featured Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika, Tenzin Lhakyila and others in key roles. However, it was Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara that catapulted her to fame and made her a household name. The film saw Aneet romancing debutant Ahaan Panday, and their chemistry won the hearts of the audience. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025 and the biggest romantic drama in Indian cinema, earning ₹569.75 crore worldwide.

About Ayushmann Khurrana's recent and upcoming movies

Ayushmann is currently seen as a journalist-turned-Betal in Thamma, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The film received positive reviews and has collected ₹65.6 crore in India and ₹90 crore worldwide at the box office in just four days. He will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi, is set to release on March 4, 2026.