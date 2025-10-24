Thamma worldwide box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika film mints 72 crore; beats Baaghi 4 lifetime

Thamma worldwide box office collection day 3: Maddock Horror Comedy Universe’s latest release, Thamma, is soldiering on at the box office after a solid start on Diwali. The film saw drops in collections over the next two days, but is still geared up for a strong weekend, backed by positive word of mouth. Thamma worldwide box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna star in the horror comedy.

Thamma worldwide box office update

By Thursday night, Thamma had earned ₹55.10 crore net ( ₹66 crore gross) in India. The film opened at a strong ₹24 crore on Diwali, followed by domestic net collections of ₹18.60 crore and ₹12.50 crore on the two days after that. Internationally, Thamma did not get the benefit of a Diwali releases as most overseas territories do not observe the festival as a holiday. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film has still managed to earn just under $700k overseas. This takes its worldwide haul after three days to ₹72 crore.

Thamma has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Kajol’s recent horror film Maa ( ₹52 crore) and Tiger Shroff’s ill-fated actioner Baaghi 4 ( ₹ 69 crore). Having weathered the weekday storm, the film will now look to recover some of the lost momentum over the weekend, and hope to finish strongly after its extended six-day opening weekend. It should also cross the lifetime collections of other MHCU films like Bhediya and Munjya in the days to come.

All about Thamma

Thamma stars Ayushmann and Rashmika as betaals (Indian versions of vampire), who must stop Nawazuddin Siddiqui, bent on world domination. The film, part of Maddock Films’ larger horror comedy universe, is linked to the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya. It received largely positive reviews from critics upon its release.