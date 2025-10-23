Search
Thu, Oct 23, 2025
Thamma box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's film crosses 50 crore despite dip

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 10:06 pm IST

Thamma box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film sees a slight drop in the collection.

Thamma box office collection day 3: After the success of Stree 2, Maddock Films is back with another horror-comedy film to entertain the audience. The vampire horror-comedy, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was released in theatres on Diwali. After a strong start, the film has now earned over 50 crore at the box office in just 3 days.

Thamma box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's still from the horror comedy.
Thamma box office collection day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's still from the horror comedy.

Thamma's box office performance

As reported by the trade tracking site Sacnilk, Thamma earned 24 crore on its opening day and maintained its momentum on day 2 as well by collecting 18.6 crore at the box office. Now, on its day 3, the film saw a slight dip in collections, earning 10.42 crore. The total collection of the film now stands at 53.02 crore.

The film has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Kajol's recent horror film Maa, which collected 36.08 crore at the domestic box office and 49.75 crore worldwide. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was also released on the same day as Thamma, but Ayushmann Khurrana's film is currently leading the competition.

Apart from this, Thamma is inching closer to surpassing the lifetime collection of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, which collected 68.99 crore India net.

About Thamma

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara, the horror-comedy drama is the fourth instalment in Maddock's horror-comedy universe. The story revolves around a journalist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who, after encountering a mysterious woman (Rashmika Mandanna), turns into a vampiric creature called Betal and must save humanity from the bloodlust of an ancient evil (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The film received mostly positive reviews from critics as well as praise from the audience.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of Thamma reads, “Thamma feels less like another franchise instalment and more like the moment the MHCU truly finds its rhythm. It blends humour and heart with surprising confidence, leaving you curious about what’s next... and for once, that curiosity feels well-earned.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
