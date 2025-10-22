Ayushmann Khurrana says Thamma's bumper opening 'busts myths that people only want to see sequels, superstars on Diwali'

It has been a blast on Diwali for Ayushmann Khurrana in the form of Thamma. The horror comedy has given the actor his biggest opening ever, as the film collected an impressive ₹25 crore on Tuesday across India. The actor feels that his career-best opening is not just ‘validation’ for his own journey, but also dispels myths that audiences only want sequels or superstar-led films on festivals like Diwali. Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Thamma.

Ayushmann on Thamma box office

Talking about the love Thamma has received, Ayushmann says, “I’m an entertainer so it brings me so much joy to see people loving and enjoying Thamma and my performance during this big Diwali holidays. When my visionary producer Dinesh Vijan had told me that Thamma was releasing in Diwali, I was thrilled because it was something that I was always wished to happen in my career.”

Thamma has been praised by critics, receiving largely positive reviews. The audiences have shown love, evident by the opening day collection figures. Ayushmann says, “The first day love that I have got, that the film has got, busts a lot of myths that people only want to see sequels and remakes and big superstar movies on Diwali. We scoring big with Thamma again shows that people want to see great content.”

Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna as betaals, an Indian version of vampires.

Noting the change in audience preferences for Diwali, which had long been considered a release window for family dramas, Ayushmann says, “Audiences are bringing their children, their families to watch my film during this festive period. Every actor wants to feel this, wants to see their films open on the biggest release dates like Diwali and become hugely successful! I’m happy I’m living this feeling with Thamma.”

‘A validation of my trajectory’

Over the years, Ayushmann has carved his niche doing content-based and quirky films that have made money at the box office too. But as an event film, Thamma is different and unique in his filmography. Talking about its significance, he says, “Having carved a niche with my unique, quirky films, I was eagerly waiting for that one opportunity to bring my brand of cinema on Diwali - a festival that has seen the biggest of the biggest superstars release their tentpole films in. Thamma is the tentpole film of my career and I’m fortunate to have got Diwali to release it. Every year, I used to go to theatres with my family to watch a superstar’s film release. Today, I have gone to theatres to watch my film with my family. It feels incredible.”

The actor feels that Thamma’s early success is a validation of that journey that began with Vicky Donor over a decade ago. “It’s almost a validation of my trajectory in Hindi cinema and I thank Dinesh Vijan for trusting me to play a character with no reference point like an Indian ‘betaal’. To see people enjoy to their fullest in theatres watching me play this character and convincing them to go on this joyride is truly an insane feeling,” says Ayushmann.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which comprises of the Stree films along with Bhediya and Munjya.