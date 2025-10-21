Thamma box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film opens at 22 crore

Thamma box office collection day 1 (updated live): Maddock Films gifted fans with Thamma during Diwali. The horror-comedy film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, released in theatres on October 21 amid high expectations. Let us take a look at how it is performing on its first day in theatres. Thamma box office collection day 1 (updated live): Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna received positive reviews upon release.

Thamma box office update at 8 PM

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Thamma has collected ₹22.5 crore by 8 PM. It is expected to cross the ₹25 crore mark by the end of the day.

The occupancy rate for morning shows at Thamma stood at 13.92%. The afternoon shows saw an increase in audience intake, with 21.22%. Meanwhile, for evening shows, the number stands at 19.98%

About Thamma

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which also has films like Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. The film explores the lore of vampires. The film focuses on Ayushmann Khurrana as a man who suddenly becomes a vampire. He then falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, but their romance soon faces challenges. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story.

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann added, "My character is neither 'Stree' nor 'Bhediya'. He is not even Munjya. He is 'Thama' or 'Betaal'. This is completely different. The film will take the legacy of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe forward. It is also a perfect family entertainer. The horror has been presented in such a way that the kids can also digest it easily."

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “There's genuine chemistry between Ayushmann and Rashmika. The interval point comes at the right time, and then the second half turns into a roller coaster ride, one filled with the critical integrations with the other films of the MHCU. Weaving the story into the mythological tale of Rakhtbeej is a masterstroke, and that explains why I mentioned MHCU as the only Indian film universe getting things correct.”