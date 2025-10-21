Thamma Twitter review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s film fails to impress, internet calls it ‘disappointment’

Thamma Twitter review: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are back on the big screen with their new horror-comedy Thamma, a bloody love story that has social media buzzing. However, not all reactions are glowing – some feel the story drags, while some mention that the climax scene is overdone. Thamma Twitter review: The film comes with many surprise cameos from the Maddock horror comedy universe.

Thamma Twitter review

Ayushmann and Rashmika’s Thamma, which focuses on a story from the vampire realm, was released on Tuesday amid the Diwali festivities. If early reactions on X, formerly Twitter, are anything to go by, the film has received a mixed response, with opinions divided on the story as well as the performances.

One post read, “FIRST HALF… Decent… Takes time to pick up but once it does, it gets better #AyushmannKhurrana & #RashmikaMandanna are good… Supporting Cast… Visuals are good too. Decent Screenplay. 2nd half is the key.”

“Thamma is an engaging mix of emotion, drama, and unpredictability. The first half focuses on building the story a bit slow at times, but it sets the stage well. The second half, however, really picks up and delivers an impressive payoff,” another read.

One social media user shared, “What truly stands out is the unique storyline, told in a refreshing way that keeps you hooked till the end. #RashmikaMandanna is a pleasant surprise her performance feels natural and heartfelt. As expected, #AyushmannKhurrana and #NawazuddinSiddiqui deliver power-packed performances that elevate every scene they’re in.”

“Overall, Thamma is worth a watch not your typical Bollywood drama, but something with depth, charm, and great performances,” one shared. Another wrote, “As a thriller concept its watchable in a way.. Bland screenplay with overdone twist & turn.. Climax be like it's just over yet fed up situation.”

“Rashmika! Rashmika! And only Rashmika! Impressive Performance by her! Interval Block is Mast! #AyushmannKhurrana is good. #PareshRawal is In his element. On to the 2nd half,” one wrote.

Another social media user wrote, “#Thamma - Decent emotional drama with a slow first half and a much better second half. The story is fresh and unpredictable at times, but the pacing could’ve been tighter.”

“#AyushmannKhurrana & #NawazuddinSiddiqui are solid as always while #RashmikaMandanna adds warmth. Not a must watch but worth a try for the performances,” one posted. Another wrote, “DISAPPOINTMENT - Weakest film of MaddockFilms after Bhediya!! UNBEARABLE.”

There was one who found issues with the tone of the film, and wrote, “Thamma is a delightfully spooky ride! Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna shine with their chemistry & wit. Some tonal issues, but overall, a solid Maddock film. “

“It's a decent build-up with Betaal backstory. #RashmikaMandanna is cute. Ayushmann is alright. Jokes are hit n miss,” one wrote.

Some social media users were impressed by the cameos.

All about Thamma

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (both 2024). The film focuses on Ayushmann Khurrana as a man who suddenly becomes a vampire. He then falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, but their romance soon faces challenges. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in the film as a villain. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story. It released on October 21.