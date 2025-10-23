Search
Thu, Oct 23, 2025
Filmmaker Amar Kaushik opens up about casting Aneet Padda in Shakti Shalini: ‘She heard the story and…’

Updated on: Oct 23, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik praised Aneet Padda's suitability for the lead role in Shakti Shalini, part of Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe. 

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik has spoken about the casting of Aneet Padda in the upcoming Shakti Shalini, at the centre of the expanding Maddock Films Horror Comedy Universe. He remarked that the Saiyaara star "suits the character perfectly" and expressed confidence in her taking the lead role. (Also read: Ahaan Panday drops unseen pics with Aneet Padda from Coldplay concert on her birthday; fans go ‘for sure they’re dating')

As anticipation builds for Shakti Shalini's December 2026 release, Aneet Padda's transition from Saiyaara to this role is creating buzz.
As anticipation builds for Shakti Shalini's December 2026 release, Aneet Padda's transition from Saiyaara to this role is creating buzz.

Amar Kaushik reveals about Aneet's casting

With Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, hitting theatres on October 21, the film’s post-credit scene has only heightened anticipation for what’s next in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Fans are already predicting that Shakti Shalini could be one of the franchise’s most powerful and ambitious instalments yet.

The production house had earlier clarified that casting was still under discussion, which sparked debates about the authenticity of reports. However, Amar’s recent statement adds weight to the notion that Aneed is on board.

In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Amar said, “When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realised that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board."

About Maddock's horror-comedy universe

Aneet Padda’s transition from the romantic intensity of Saiyaara to the mystical energy of Shakti Shalini will offer a different side to her acting talent to the audience. Earlier reports suggested that Kiara Advani was in talks for the titular role, but Aneet ultimately secured it. The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, known for hits like Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and now Thamma, continues to expand its spooky yet entertaining cinematic world with fresh faces.

While Shakti Shalini's official release date is December 24, 2026, the plot and other cast details are still being revealed.

