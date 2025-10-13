Ahaan Panday drops unseen pics with Aneet Padda from Coldplay concert on her birthday; fans go ‘for sure they’re dating'

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema this year. The film introduced two new actors, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, whose on-screen chemistry won hearts nationwide. Since then, rumours have swirled about the duo dating, and it now seems Ahaan has quietly confirmed the speculations. Ahaan Panday takes internet by storm with his and Aneet Padda's pictures from Coldplay concert together.

Ahaan Panday drops an adorable birthday wish for Aneet Padda

Aneet is celebrating her 23rd birthday today. On the occasion, Ahaan shared unseen pictures with her from a Coldplay concert, wishing her a special day and setting fans abuzz. On Monday, he posted an Instagram story featuring a playful selfie of the two enjoying the concert, a second picture capturing the event’s vibes, and a third video showing Ahaan filming Aneet on his phone. While the exact concert is unconfirmed, fans believe it was the January 2025 concert in Mumbai.

GUYS

byu/Familiar_Bag_5091 inAhneet

Fans have a meltdown over their pictures

The posts caused a frenzy online. One Reddit user wrote, “Means they went to the Coldplay concert😂 Bhai ye serious hai inko chhod do ab (they are serious, now leave them).” Another commented, “Favourite man, my best friend…you can’t fake that chemistry and all your family being involved with your co-star.” Fans also added, “For sure they’re dating…God bless them,” “He did not even have to write any captions to break the internet this time,” “I mean, look at the way she is looking at him in his 3rd story, so cute,” and “Omgodddd bhaii they went to Coldplay together…was it Ahmedabad or Bombay? Bhai, such a cute birthday wish!!”

About Saiyaara

Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara and immediately won hearts with his performance. While Aneet had previously appeared in Kajol’s Salaam Venky and the show Big Girls Don’t Cry, it was Saiyaara that brought her widespread recognition.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic musical drama tells the story of a struggling musician who falls in love with a budding writer and journalist. However, as their bond deepens, fate intervenes, adding an unexpected twist to their romance. The film became a massive box-office success, earning ₹569.75 crore worldwide, making it one of 2025’s highest-grossing films and the biggest romantic drama in Indian cinema.