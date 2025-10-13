Aneet Padda looks magical as she makes her showstopper debut at Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale for Tarun Tahiliani

Aneet Padda walked the ramp last night for Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani during his grand finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week. This marks the Saiyaara star's debut on the ramp. Let's decode her look. Aneet Padda walks the ramp for Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week.

Aneet Padda in a Tarun Tahiliani reimagined saree

Inspired by the timeless grace of Indian drapes, Aneet Padda's golden sequin ensemble for the ramp is a reimagined saree crafted through a modern couture lens. It is from Tarun Tahiliani's latest collection, ‘Bejeweled’. The actor slayed her rampwalk in the saree/gown look, stealing the spotlight with her grace and megawatt smile.

According to the designer, the golden saree-inspired dress is crafted in metallic sequins that lend an ethereal texture and fluid movement. It is delicately embellished with Swarovski crystals, lending a seamless blend of Indian artistry and contemporary glamour.

The ensemble features a corseted bodice embellished with sequins on the sweetheart neckline, structured boning, a sequin-embellished pallu draped around Aneet's shoulder, pleated draping on the front that gives the illusion of a saree, and a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuates her curves.

Aneet paired the Tarun Tahiliani look with diamond-adorned bracelets and a statement ring. With her tresses left loose in a centre-parting and styled in blowout waves, the actor chose darkened brows, muted smoky eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, blush-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a matte base.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Aneet's debut on the ramp and showered her with compliments on Lakmé's Instagram page. One fan commented, “It was her first time, and she wasn't even a trained model. Yet her beauty, aura, and smile owned the spotlight. Let the haters bark.”

Someone wrote, “Finally, a natural beauty debut with a real aura.” A fan commented, “She did so so well as a complete newcomer and outsider at this young age! Aneet Padda, proud of you.”

An Instagram user remarked, “Our girl’s first walk and that too with Tarun Tahiliani! Can’t be more grateful and happy.”