Nita Ambani's massive emerald earrings steal the show as she arrives with a stunning Radhika Merchant at Diwali bash

On October 14, Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a lavish Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were among the celebrities who attended the festivities. The saas bahu duo chose stunning sarees for the occasion. Let's decode their festive ethnic looks. Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant attend the Diwali bash hosted by Manish Malhotra.

Nita Ambani's boulder-sized earrings

Manish Malhotra himself dressed Nita Ambani for the occasion. He chose a luminous silver sequin saree from his signature sequin saree collection for the philanthropist. Showcasing chevron detailing and an intricately structured drape, the saree celebrates modern sophistication through the lens of heritage couture.

Nita Ambani draped the saree elegantly in the traditional style, letting the pallu fall off her shoulder. She paired it with a matching sequin-embellished blouse featuring a sleeveless design and a U-neckline. For accessories, she wore exquisite pieces from her own personal collection: rare heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings and a stunning emerald and diamond bracelet.

Meanwhile, a special edition miniature Birkin from the exclusive High Jewellery collection by Hermès completed her look. According to Diet Sabya, it is the most expensive Hermès in the world.

For the glam, Nita Ambani tied her tresses in a side-parted chignon bun, and for the glam, she opted for feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, a glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, and shimmery eyeshadow.

The ivory beauty, Radhika Merchant

Always bringing a fun, classic and modern approach to ethnic dressing, Radhika Merchant attended Manish's Diwali bash in an ivory chiffon saree. It was embellished throughout with delicate sequin embellishments and silver threadwork. She paired the ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

To accessorise the ensemble, Radhika wore diamond earrings, a sparkling diamond necklace, matching bracelets, and a silver embellished bucket bag. She rounded off the ethnic look with side-parted, loose tresses styled with blowout waves, and her striking makeup included blushed cheeks, pink lip shade, and feathered brows.