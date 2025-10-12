Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Shloka Mehta: Ambani ladies’ stunning ethnic looks for Diwali 2025 fashion inspiration

Looking for some royal Diwali fashion inspiration? Take cues from Ambani ladies, who never fail to impress with their elegant and luxurious festive looks. From Nita Ambani’s timeless silk sarees and regal jewellery to Radhika Merchant’s youthful yet sophisticated lehengas, their ethnic wardrobes perfectly blend tradition with glamour. If you’re ready to channel their festive charm, here are some stunning Ambani-inspired outfit ideas to help you dazzle this Diwali. (Also read: Radhika Merchant ditches glam for simple striped top and denims; Ambani's choti bahu still looks like a million bucks ) Get Diwali fashion inspiration from the elegant Ambani ladies' festive styles. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani

Known for her show-stopping saree looks, Nita Ambani never fails to serve pure maximalist goals. This Diwali, if you’re thinking of skipping lehengas and gowns, take style inspo straight from her stunning saree game. Her luxe red-and-gold saree is an absolute must-bookmark!

Covered in intricate zari embroidery, sequins, and mirror work, it gives off total regal vibes, perfect for festive occasions or weddings. The rich golden borders with floral and geometric motifs add that extra oomph, while the matching embroidered blouse takes the elegance up a notch. Finish it with red glass bangles, a statement gemstone choker, and a bold cocktail ring, and you’re basically Nita-level festive fabulous.

If you want a traditional Diwali look, take cues from Nita Ambani’s delicate pink gharchola saree in luxurious Madurai cotton, handwoven over 10 months by artisan Shri Rajshrundar. With intricate embroidered borders, subtle golden accents, and a classic seedha pallu drape, it screams timeless elegance. Styled by Manish Malhotra, she paired it with a phirozi silk kanchali blouse with antique gold embroidery.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika’s style is fresh, fun, and unapologetically extra. Her mint green pastel lehenga is all set to make you the star of any Diwali bash. The sleeveless crop blouse paired with a flared skirt, covered in intricate golden zari embroidery, is pure fashion goals. Topped with an organza dupatta with broad borders and statement jewels, her look is nothing short of wow.

Radhika’s bronze-and-gold sequined saree, featuring a richly embroidered floral pattern on the lower drape, is full-on festive goals. The look gets a striking twist with a bold emerald-green choker and matching bangles, adding a vibrant pop of colour. With its perfect blend of shimmer and statement accessories, this ensemble screams elevated glamour.

Isha Ambani

If you’re tired of traditional sarees and lehengas and feeling experimental, Isha Ambani’s got you covered. Her Roberto Cavalli couture gown is pure iconic magic, blending Indian craftsmanship with Italian finesse. Handcrafted over months, it features classic Bandhani from Kutch, brought to life by local artisans in a stunning rani pink shade, basically wearable art that belongs in the history books.

Florals never go out of style, and if you’re wondering how to rock them in an ethnic wardrobe, take inspiration from Isha Ambani. Her silver sequin lehenga, dotted with bright, multicoloured flowers, is the perfect mix of contemporary and festive glam. Pair it with bold makeup and statement earrings, and you’ve got a show-stopping look just like Isha’s.

Shloka Mehta

Ambani's badi bahu is no less when it comes to slaying fashion goals. Take style inspiration from Shloka Mehta’s regal look. Her multi-colored lehenga, bursting with intricate embroidery in warm reds, oranges, greens, and golds, is heirloom-level gorgeous. The contrasting lime-olive green dupatta with delicate gold and silver brocade adds a perfect festive touch. Paired with a heavy diamond-and-ruby choker, matching earrings, and a statement maang tikka, this ensemble is the ultimate inspiration for a show-stopping festive look.

Who says white can’t be festive? Take cues from Shloka Mehta, who proves how stunning this shade can be for Diwali. Her off-white lehenga set features an intricately embroidered A-line skirt and a dramatic, cropped blouse with cascading feathers. She adds a bold pop of colour with stacked emerald bangles and a statement emerald ring, perfectly balancing ethereal whites with luxe, festive jewellery.

Which look are you choosing for your Diwali bash?