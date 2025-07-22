Nita Ambani's gharchola saree took 10 months to weave, pairs it with great grandmother’s armlet she wore at her wedding

Nita Ambani, along with her daughter Isha Ambani and daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, recently inaugurated a new Swadesh store in Mumbai. Staying true to her love for the six yards, Nita chose a classic saree for the occasion, styled with heirloom jewellery pieces that have been treasured in the family for generations. Let’s take a closer look at her graceful look. Nita Ambani dazzles in handwoven gharchola saree at Mumbai store inauguration. (Instagram/@swadesh_online)

Nita Ambani stuns in exquisite gharchola saree

Nita Ambani opted for a traditional gharchola saree in a delicate pink hue, crafted from luxurious Madurai cotton. The saree stood out with its intricate embroidered borders and subtle golden accents, and she draped it in the classic seedha pallu style to embrace a traditional aesthetic.

Handwoven over 10 months by artisan Shri Rajshrundar from Rajkot, the saree reflects exquisite craftsmanship. Styled by Manish Malhotra, Nita paired it with a phirozi silk kanchali blouse, adorned with antique gold embroidery that added a touch of old-world charm to her ensemble.

How she accessorise her look with heritage jewels

Nita accessorised her look with a special heirloom gold bajubandh, an armlet passed down from her maternal great-grandmother, which she had also worn on her wedding day. This cherished piece of jewellery is now set to be passed on to her daughter, Isha Ambani, and eventually to her granddaughter, Aadiyashakti.

Adding to the regal charm, she styled her saree with an exquisite necklace, where each panel is encased in white gold and hand-painted to depict divine moments from Lord Srinath’s life. Diamond-studded earrings and delicate pink bangles adorning her wrists further elevated her ethnic look.

Her makeup perfectly complemented her traditional look, featuring soft pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a swipe of glossy pink lipstick. She styled her luscious tresses in a sleek, middle-parted bun, while a delicate pink bindi adorned her forehead, adding the perfect finishing touch to her elegant appearance.