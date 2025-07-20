Charli XCX ditches long bridal gowns for a modern mini dress with no makeup look to marry The 1975 drummer George Daniel

Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel are married! The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family. Charli XCX ties the knot with The 1975 drummer George Daniel in a private ceremony. (Instagram/@disko.mx)

Charli XCX is married

The British singer-songwriter and the drummer tied the knot at Hackney Town Hall in London on Saturday, July 19. The longtime couple said ‘I do’ in front of a small group of loved ones, including Charli's parents and Daniel's bandmates. Pictures show the couple sharing a sweet kiss on the front steps of the town hall.

Ditching the traditional long bridal gowns, the singer opted for an off-the-shoulder mini dress. Let's decode what the bride and the groom wore for their special day:

What the bride and groom wore

For the intimate ceremony, Charli wore a silky, off-the-shoulder dress. Her bridal ensemble features a plunging neckline accentuated by the off-the-shoulder design that flaunts her decolletage, a corseted bodice with a zip closure on the back, a cinched waistline, a draped skirt, and a high-low mini hem length that shows off her toned legs.

She accessorised the bridal dress with a classic tulle veil, her sparkler on full display. She also wore her wedding engagement ring adorned with blinding diamonds and white slingback pumps with killer heels.

With her tresses left loose in a centre parting, the singer chose feathered brows, flushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, glossy nude pink lip shade, and muted pink eye shadow. True to form, she also sported a pair of chunky, black sunglasses at one point after exiting the venue.

As for Daniel, he complemented his wife in a simple suit featuring a navy blue double-breasted jacket, a grey button-down shirt, and navy flared pants.

Meanwhile, the Brat hitmaker quietly shared the news of her engagement to Daniel in November 2023, first posting a look at her ring on her private Instagram and later revealing their new relationship status in a post on her public Instagram.