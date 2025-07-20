Charli XCX breaks bridal tradition, wears a stunning silk mini dress for her wedding to George Daniel | Photos

Charli XCX just got married, and in true Charli fashion, she did not wear a typical wedding dress. The “Brat” singer exchanged vows with The 1975 drummer George Daniel this week, keeping things low-key but stylish in London. According to The Mirror, rather than pulling up in a limo or staging some over-the-top reveal, Charli and George walked to Hackney Town Hall hand in hand. Their wedding ceremony took place with just 20 or so close family and friends of the couple. Instead of a traditional full-length wedding gown, Charli wore a short, off-shoulder white silk mini dress.(Instagram/@deuxmoi)

Charli XCX’s wedding gown

Instead of a traditional full-length wedding gown, Charli wore a short, off-shoulder white silk mini dress. According to Hello! Magazine, it was a Vivienne Westwood dress, which was equal parts glam and playful. The ruched fabric gave the dress a soft, romantic feel, while the mini length kept it edgy. It was not over-styled or fussy - just cool and confident, like everything else Charli does.

She kept her hair loose and wavy with a plain white veil on her head. Charli topped it all off with her signature black sunglasses.

How did Charli XCX and George Daniel meet?

Charli XCX and George Daniel probably first crossed paths in 2019, we know this thanks to Hello! Magazine. One of their first public moments? They were snapped at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, with George hanging out alongside his The 1975 bandmates, Matty Healy and Ross MacDonald.

Flash forward to 2021, and suddenly they’re working together. They teamed up with No Rome to co-create the song “Spinning.” The track clicked, and the following year, George took on more production duties for Charli’s album, Crash, in 2022.

Then things got interesting, at least to fans. They were spotted walking hand in hand across New York City, and social media went wild. Rumors started flying. It didn’t take long for Charli to address it; she confirmed they were a couple via Instagram.

Through all this, they’ve kept things pretty private. In fact, before the wedding, Charli mentioned in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that neither of them wanted anything over the top. “We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends,” she said. And that’s exactly how they did it.

