Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel exchange vows in intimate wedding: Watch

Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. They appeared radiant and joyful as they posed outside what looked like a registry office, surrounded by close friends and family. Charli XCX and George Daniel celebrate their wedding in an intimate setting.(charli_xcx/Instagram)

Charli XCX tied the knot with George Daniel

Charli stunned in a white dress featuring a heart-shaped neckline, clutching a beautiful bouquet as they celebrated their special day. The celebration followed George’s recent return to the UK after a trip to Ibiza with his bandmates, including Matty Healy.

The details of the couple's wedding have remained under tight wraps. However, a source previously told The US Sun that they plan to have their wedding in Sicily and were not sparing any expense with a “six-figure” budget. However, the singer shared in the past that neither of the two is interested in the formal aspects of being a man and wife.

The insider continued, "Charli and George fell in love with Sicily and knew they wanted to get married there. It’s incredibly secluded and romantic. There will be no expense spared. It’s costing tens of thousands of pounds and visually it will be mesmerizing. Charli and George said they wanted a massive party and there are no restrictions on when the bar has to close, so it can go on all night."

Thy added, "They have both had such a busy summer with massive shows, but from mid-August they’re able to slow down and focus on their big day. It’s going to be pretty star-studded too, with plenty of their celeb mates making the journey over to Sicily to watch them say 'I do.' Charli and George are so excited to become man and wife."

A video from their wedding has also surfaced on social media.

Netizens have mixed response to Charli XCX's wedding

A user on X wrote, “I JUST WOKE UP TO CHARLI AND GEORGE GETTING MARRIED” A second user quipped, “You wouldn’t be able to cheat at a the 1975 concert because Matty would probably point it out." A third user wrote, “I was not expecting this congrats to Charli.”

One user wrote, “wait i thought george was her gay best friend wtf.” Another user wrote, “he was queerbaiting for what…”