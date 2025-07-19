Luke Evans wants to children with Fran Tomas in ‘next five years’

Luke Evans has opened up about his wish to become a father. In his memoir, Boy from the Valleys: My Unexpected Journey, released in the US on April 22, the Welsh actor wrote candidly about his desire to start a family with his partner, Spanish architect Fran Tomas, People reported. “I do want to have children, and hope I’m able to do so in the next five years, whether that’s through adoption or surrogacy,” the Beauty and the Beast star wrote. Luke Evans' memoir, Boy from the Valleys: My Unexpected Journey, released in the U.S. on April 22.(Instagram/@thereallukeevans)

Evans, 46, says the couple have had ongoing conversations about their future. “I can certainly see myself becoming a parent,” he added. Though fatherhood has always been a personal goal, Evans admits the timing has not been right - until now. “I’ve realized now that I needed to find my feet and have my own journey before I could slow down and make changes in my life in order to focus on children,” he continued in the book.

Luke Evans and Fran Tomas get a dog

While parenting may still be a few years off, Evans and Tomas are already preparing in small ways. In his book, Evans revealed their idea of getting a dog. The plan soon became reality. On January 27, Evans posted a photo of a tiny dog curled up on his chest with the caption, “Mine.”

He later revealed her name - Lala-and shared a video of her on a leash. “Velvet ears, black boop, nap champion,” he captioned the post, giving fans a glimpse of her laid-back personality. The pup, who appears to be a miniature dachshund, has already become a staple on his feed.

Building a future together

Evans has spoken openly about his life with Tomas. In a September–October 2024 interview with Out magazine, he described their relationship as “building a life together” and praised Tomas for keeping him grounded.

The pair confirmed their relationship publicly at a gala in December 2022 and have continued to share glimpses of their partnership since. In a later interview with People, Evans described Tomas as both his best friend and his anchor. “He’s the calm, deep waters, and I am the rushing, bubbly water,” Evans said. Beyond their personal bond, the couple also run a lifestyle brand, BDXY.

FAQs:

1. How long have Luke Evans and Fran Tomas been together?

They’ve been in a relationship for over three years, going public in December 2022.

2. What does Fran Tomas do for a living?

Fran Tomas is a Spanish architect and project manager based in Madrid.

3. Does Luke Evans have children?

No, but he has expressed plans to have children within the next five years through adoption or surrogacy.

4. Who is Luke Evans’ best friend?

Luke Evans has called his partner Fran Tomas his best friend and life partner.

5. Who is Luke’s ex-girlfriend Rachel?

There’s no known ex-girlfriend named Rachel linked to Luke Evans; the name may be confused with a fictional character.