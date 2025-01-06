Demi Moore reacts to her family cheering and jumping with joy over her first Golden Globes win: ‘They are vocal crowd'

Actor Demi Moore won her first-ever Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her performance in The Substance on Sunday. Her family and friends were just as thrilled as her about the achievement. Demi Moore's family cheers, jumps with joy over actor's Golden Globes win.

(Also Read: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make rare joint appearance at Golden Globes; can't take their eyes off each other)

Demi Moore's family reacts to her Golden Globes win

Moore’s family gathered at home to watch the Golden Globe 2025 broadcast. In a video shared by Moore’s friends Amanda De Cadenet and Eric Buterbaugh, as well as her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, the group broke into cheers, was seen jumping in joy, when Moore’s name was announced for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film. The video ended with the crowd quieting down to listen to Moore’s emotional acceptance speech. Her daughter Rumer commented, “GO MAMA GO. So, so proud of you. Omg I love you so much. So well deserved.”

Demi Moore reacts to her family's celebration of her win

Moore spoke with Entertainment Now after her win. Unable to hide her joy when she saw her family’s reaction to the victory, she joked, “They are a vocal crowd.” When asked if she had spoken to her family, Moore said, “No, and I don’t have my glasses with me, so I haven’t even been able to read any of my messages. But as soon as I’m finished, they will be my first FaceTime. Everything I do is for them—it’s for my daughters, my daughters’ daughters. I hope in that same way, it translates out to all women.” Further talking about her plans to celebrate her grand win, Moore replied, “I literally don’t know. I’ve just made it to this moment right now—this is as far as I’ve gotten.”

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Moore said, “Oh wow. I really wasn’t expecting this. I’m just in shock right now. I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor,” Moore said. “I’m just so humbled and so grateful.” While this was Moore’s third Golden Globe nomination, it marked her first win, making it an especially significant moment for her and her family.

The Substance, a body horror film written, directed, co-edited, and co-produced by Coralie Fargeat, stars Moore alongside Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. The film has been both a critical and commercial success, receiving five nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.