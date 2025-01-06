Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner make rare joint appearance at Golden Globes; can't take their eyes off each other

Rumoured couple Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made a rare joint appearance at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. The event took place at the Beverly Hilton and was attended by many celebrities. (Also Read | Timothée Chalamet reacts to getting support from rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Here’s what he has to say) Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner attend Golden Globes together

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Golden Globes shared a picture of the duo sitting next to each other at the event as Kylie Jenner came to support Timothee for the night. They shared a smile and a hearty chat at the ceremony.

For the event, Kylie wore a backless silver gown. Her black hair cascaded in loose curls over her shoulders, complemented by sparkling jewellery. Timothee opted for a black suit paired with a blue shirt beneath.

Golden Globes host teases Timothee, Kylie reacts

The event was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. As Timothee took his place among the nominees, Nikki made a playful comment about his moustache, adding a lighthearted touch to the moment. Timothee was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. However, he didn't win the award. This marks his fourth Golden Globe nomination.

About Kylie, Timothee

Despite the star-studded nature of the evening, the duo chose not to make their first public appearance together on the red carpet. Even last year, Kylie joined Timothee inside the venue for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Although the couple's rare public outings have fueled curiosity, a source close to the pair has previously shared that they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, as reported by US Weekly. Timothee and Kylie have kept a relatively low profile since they were first linked in April 2023.

Recently, Timothee attended the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Society Film Awards. When asked about the support of “partner-in-crime, Kylie” for the event, he had said, "It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic. I like seeing the new way and the new generation here and I also like seeing everyone that’s been holding it down for decades-plus and probably people we haven’t even met yet.”