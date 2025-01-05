Timothée Chalamet reacts to getting support from rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Here’s what he has to say

For the past two years, rumours have been circulating about a possible romance between actor Timothée Chalamet and reality TV star Kylie Jenner, fueled by their repeated sightings together. However, it appears that Timothée is not interested in confirming or denying the speculation surrounding their relationship. Also read: 'Covering her belly and the pregnancy nose? Yeah she’s pregnant': Are Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet expecting? Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes, last year.(Twitter)

Keeping it private

According to US Magazine, Timothée also had the backstage support of Kylie Jenner at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Society Film Awards.

On Friday, Timothée, 29, attended the festival in support of his movie A Complete Unknown. Although Timothée made a solo appearance on the red carpet, it seems Kylie Jenner, 27, joined him later at the event. The reality TV star was photographed getting cosy with Timothée in several social media pictures taken inside the venue, sparking further speculation about their rumoured romance.

After the ceremony, Timothée was asked about Jenner’s attendance.

“You have a lot of supporters in here. I know you brought your partner-in-crime, Kylie, here too. What’s it like to have her supporting you on a night like this?” an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked.

However, the actor played it cool and declined to publicly address his romance specifically.

He responded, “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic. I like seeing the new way and the new generation here and I also like seeing everyone that’s been holding it down for decades-plus and probably people we haven’t even met yet.”

More about the couple

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter shared a video of the 2025 Golden Globes seating chart. In the clip, several noticed there is a saved seat for Kylie beside Timothée. The actor is up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Timothée and Kylie made their official awards show debut as a couple at last year’s Golden Globes. While Kylie didn’t walk the red carpet with Timothée, they were spotted packing on the PDA inside the venue.

They were initially linked in April 2023, making their first public appearance together at Beyoncé’s concert the following September. That same month, Timothée and Kylie attended an NYFW dinner with Haider Ackermann, as well as the 2023 US Open. However, both Kylie and Timothée have declined to publicly discuss their romance.