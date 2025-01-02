'Covering her belly and the pregnancy nose? Yeah she’s pregnant': Are Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet expecting?

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet may not have confirmed their vague romance as of yet, but their many-a-hard launches in the public eye have all but confirmed it. Yes of course there are those on-again, off-again source based reports of a potential breakup or the two taking some time together separately, but as far as the public conscience goes, Kylie and Timothee are very much still together. Kylie Jenner's latest TikTok video sparks speculations of a third pregnancy(Photos: X)

And if you're not clued in, Kylie on the personal front, has been maintaining quite the low profile. Something that falls right in line with her pregnancy rituals. Throwing it back, Kylie had kept both her pregnancies (with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott) an absolute secret, almost till the very last hour. So if her babies Stormi and Aire were to be expecting a little sibling, chances are that the beauty mogul's third pregnancy too would follow the same trajectory.

But this is not us taking a shot in the dark. A recent TikTok video posted by Kylie, on December 30, shows her dressed comfy in black satin pajamas, as she dove into an Ulta haul with her daughter Stormi, and her niece, Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian. Kylie clung onto the Ulta package throughout the video, as if almost strategically hiding her torso. Fans were of course, quick to notice right away, soon enough flooding social media with their speculations.

Comments convinced of a third Jenner baby on the way expressed: "Covering her belly and the pregnancy nose? Yeah she’s pregnant", "I think (Kylie) is pregnant and if i'm right this app is gonna be on fire real soon", "Timothee gonna be a step-dad to two kids and (have) his own at a young age" and our personal favourite — "A little Kymothee on the way".

Is another "So I'm 34 weeks today" moment from Kylie loading then?