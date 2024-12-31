Beyoncé stands by husband Jay-Z after rape allegations: 'There isn't anything she can do…'

Beyoncé has decided to stand by her husband Jay-Z and support her famiy after the shocking allegations of rape included his name along with disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. A Daily Mail UK report has claimed that Beyoncé is '1,000 percent believes' her husband and is choosing to stand by him at this tough time. (Also read: Jay-Z accused of ‘raping’ a minor in 2000 along with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: He responds, ‘You made a terrible…’) Beyonce is sure that her husband Jay-Z is innocent, as per reports. (instagram)

Beyoncé believes Jay-Z is innocent

The report has claimed that an insider gave more insights into the singer's present condition. It read, “She 1,000 percent believes him. But it is very stressful to deal with, not only because everything is such in the public eye, but as a mother of a daughter at a similar age to the accuser at the time, it is heartbreaking. Beyoncé, who has been blessed with a life where she usually has control of her own narrative, now has to deal with this, and there isn't anything she can do except support her man and be there for each other as the legal side of things goes through its motions.”

More details

The insider went on to add, “It is a struggle to deal with and for her to try to think on ways to help the situation is tiring, especially when she can only literally do a certain amount things that may sway public perception. She will be by Jay's side throughout and she is starting to accept that is all she can really do. She is praying this will be over soon and isn't dragged out. Everyone wants to get back to their life and everyone wants to be happy. The one positive that could come from this is that they will be a stronger family afterward. Because right now it is a black eye on their otherwise wonderful life.”

The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, claims the assault took place after she was invited to an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. It details that she was taken to a party that was filled with celebrities and drugs. She was given a drink that made her feel disoriented. Later Diddy Combs and Carter assaulted her while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

Meanwhile, the third bail appeal of Sean “Diddy” Combs was rejected by the court, and he is currently locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, after being arrested on September 16.