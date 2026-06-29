Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout clash gets underway in Houston
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Live score and updates of the Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan in Houston.
- 6 Mins agoCorner for Brazil
- 9 Mins agoMatch gets underway
- 16 Mins agoTime for national anthems
- 17 Mins agoHead-to-head
- 29 Mins agoPrediction time!
- 36 Mins agoJapan ready for penalty shootout
- 51 Mins agoJana make four changes
- 53 Mins agoCan Japan progress beyond Round of 16
- 56 Mins agoHow have Japan fared in the group stage?
- 58 Mins agoBrazil unchanged
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoWill Neymar play?
- 1 Hr 3 Mins agoHow has been Brazil's top performer?
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoHow Brazil fared in the group stage?
- 1 Hr 8 Mins ago24-year wait continues
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Five-time champions Brazil and Japan are set to face off in one of the most evenly matched Round of 32 ties on paper. Both sides head into the knockout clash unbeaten at the 2026 World Cup. Brazil topped Group C after following a 1-1 draw against Morocco with victories over Haiti and Scotland, while Japan finished second in Group F with one win—against Tunisia—and draws against the Netherlands and Sweden. Although Brazil will start as favourites, Japan have not lost a match since September last year, with their 10-match unbeaten run including a memorable victory over the Selecao in Tokyo....Read More
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Corner for Brazil
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: A deflection off the feet of the defender and Brazil get a corner. Gumares delivers, rather flat and is put away.
Brazil 0-0 Japan, 2 minutes
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match gets underway
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: And so it begins at the Houston Stadium. Can Japan pull off a stunner to win their first knockout game? Or, will Brazil keep their unbeaten start intact to make the last-16? One this is for sure, we are in for a cracker of a contest!
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Time for national anthems
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Players make their way into the Houston ground. Time for the national anthems. Brazil go first.
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Head-to-head
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil have lost just once against Japan in 14 encounters, which, incidentally, came in their last meeting, a friendly in October. Brazil had lost a two-goal lead. Overall, Brazil have won 11 times against the Samurai Blues, which includes their only World Cup face-off in 2006.
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Prediction time!
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Opta's supercomputer picked Brazil as the favourites, with a 58.3% chance of winning in regulation time, while Japan's is 18.1%. And the chance of the match going to extra time or penalties is 23.6%.
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan ready for penalty shootout
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Japan crashed out in the Round of 16 after three penalty misses in the tie-breaker against Croatia. But Japan are ready if the match against Brazil goes down the wire.
“This time when the moment comes for the penalty kick shootout is probable I would like to decide the order of the kickers rather than players volunteering like last time,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “I think I am going to make the decision and decide who is going to kick.”
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil players warm up
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan players in the house
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Jana make four changes
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan have made four changes to their starting XI from the one that featured in the 1-1 draw against Sweden. In the defence, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Shogo Toniguchi replaced Ayumu Seko and Ko Itakura. And in the midfield, Kaishu Sano came in for Ao Tanaka. Meanwhile, Junya Ito will move to the right of the front three, while Ritsu Doan will be the right wing-back in the 3-4-3 formation as Yukinan Sugawara dropped to the bench.
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Japan progress beyond Round of 16
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: In seven appearances at the FIFA World Cup, the first in 1998, Japan have progressed past the group stage on four occasions: 2002 (co-hosts), 2010, 2018, and 2022. But on all those occasions, they failed to go beyond the Round of 16.
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How have Japan fared in the group stage?
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Like Brazil, they too are unbeaten yet. Here's how they performed in Group F…
vs Netherlands, 2-2
vs Tunisia, 4-0
vs Sweden, 1-1
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil unchanged
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil made no changes to their starting line-up for the match against the Blue Samurais. The 4-3-3 formation remains with Rayan in the combination, as the 19-year-old will play alongside Vinicius Jr and Cunha in the front. This also means no Neymar in the starting XI as Ancelotti has him named on the bench.
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Neymar play?
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar made his first appearance for Brazil after three years when he came off the bench in the second half of the match against Scotland last week. However, Ancelotti doesn't reckon the Santos striker is fully fit for a 90-minute game. “In the last week his progress has been significant,” Ancelotti told reporters on Sunday. “Unfortunately he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more.”
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How has been Brazil's top performer?
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: That will be Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid star has scored four goals in three matches and has one assist.
He is also the fifth Brazilian to score in each of the three group-stage games at the FIFA World Cup, joining Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), Ronaldo and Rivaldo (both in 2002). He now has seven goals in 13 games for Brazil under Ancelotti.
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How Brazil fared in the group stage?
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil have yet to lose a game at this World Cup. Here's how they performed in the group stage…
vs Morocco, 1-1
vs Haiti, 3-0
vs Scotland, 3-0
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: 24-year wait continues
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The last time Brazil lifted the World Cup was in 2002. They have since made the quarters on each of the occasions, with 2014 being their best show with a fourth-place finish.
They aren't quite billed as a true title contender this time, but have made their presence feel at this World Cup with an unbeaten run through the group stage.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Round of 32 match between Brazil and Japan at the Houston Stadium. Stay tuned for more updates!