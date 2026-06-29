Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Knockout clash gets underway in Houston

Jun 29, 2026 10:03:53 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Japan crashed out in the Round of 16 after three penalty misses in the tie-breaker against Croatia. But Japan are ready if the match against Brazil goes down the wire.

“This time when the moment comes for the penalty kick shootout is probable I would like to decide the order of the kickers rather than players volunteering like last time,” Japan coach ‌Hajime Moriyasu said. “I think I am going ‌to make the decision and decide who is going to kick.”