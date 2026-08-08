Aaron Donald return: Fresh intel gives Rams fans new reason to believe comeback is possible

As the 2026 NFL season draws closer, speculation surrounding Aaron Donald's potential return to the Los Angeles Rams continues to intensify. Aaron Donald has also recently taken part in a workout with the Rams. (AP Photo)

Fans remain hopeful that the retired defensive star will once again suit up, making his possible comeback one of the league's most closely followed storylines.The latest update has only added to that optimism.

Latest update fuels Donald’s return chances During his press conference on Thursday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared a revealing detail that highlighted how committed Donald has been to staying in top physical condition, according to Rams Wire.

McVay revealed that Donald had flown his longtime speed trainer from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles, suggesting the former All-Pro is taking the possibility of an NFL return very seriously.

“He’s got such an intentional routine and rhythm,” McVay said. “He's had his same speed trainer that he's worked out with throughout his whole career that he has back at home or back in Pittsburgh that he's brought out here. He's taking great care of himself, as we all know," the coach explained.