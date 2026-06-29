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AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: When, where to check AP EAPCET scorecards when out?

AP EAMCET Results 2026 LIVE: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University is yet to release the AP EAMCET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the scorecards through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The engineering course examination was held from May 12 to May 18, 2026, and the pharmacy course examination was held from May 19 to 20, 2026. The exam for both courses was held in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details. ...Read More

The provisional answer key was released on May 25, and the objection window was opened on the same day. The last date to raise an objection was May 27, 2026. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and other details.