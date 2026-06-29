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    Love Horoscope Today, June 29, 2026: You may feel ready to forget the past and welcome a healthy romantic chapter

    Love Horoscope Today: Find daily astrological predictions for all sun signs.

    Published on: Jun 29, 2026 7:31 AM IST
    By Kishori Sud
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    Aries

    Your quiet strength speaks louder than dramatic gestures today. A calm, understanding approach can help strengthen an important relationship and resolve lingering misunderstandings. If you're single, your confidence and emotional maturity naturally draw the right people toward you. Someone may admire your resilience more than you realise.

    Love horoscope (Pinterest )
    Love horoscope (Pinterest )

    Crystal Remedy: Rose Quartz Bracelet: Wear it to encourage unconditional love, compassion, and emotional harmony.

    Taurus

    Today brings an opportunity for emotional renewal. You may finally feel ready to release the past, forgive yourself, or welcome a healthier chapter in your love life. Whether you're healing from an old story or opening your heart to someone new, trust that every experience has prepared you for deeper, more meaningful connections.

    Crystal Remedy: Rhodonite Tumble: Supports emotional healing, forgiveness, and self-love.

    Gemini

    Love feels light, joyful, and full of possibility today. Sharing laughter, meaningful conversations, and simple moments can strengthen existing relationships, while singles may attract attention simply by embracing their authentic selves. Your optimism is your greatest attraction, so let your genuine personality shine.

    Crystal Remedy: Pink Opal Bracelet: Encourages happiness, emotional openness, and loving connections.

    Cancer

    A conversation, message, or unexpected encounter could create a meaningful shift in your love life. Whether you're beginning something new or deepening an existing relationship, don't be afraid to express how you truly feel. Opening your heart with honesty can lead to beautiful and lasting connections.

    Crystal Remedy: Moonstone Pendant: Enhances intuition, emotional balance, and heartfelt communication.

    Leo

    The energy in your love life begins flowing more smoothly. Conversations, plans, or messages you've been waiting for may finally move forward, bringing greater clarity and excitement. Couples benefit from open communication, while singles may find themselves pleasantly surprised by an unexpected romantic opportunity.

    Crystal Remedy: Carnelian Bracelet: Boosts attraction, confidence, and passionate connections.

    Virgo

    Your quiet confidence is especially attractive today. Rather than hiding your feelings or overthinking every interaction, trust your instincts and allow your sincerity to speak for itself. Genuine affection grows when you stop trying to be perfect and simply allow yourself to be seen.

    Crystal Remedy: Emerald Tumble: Attracts loyalty, commitment, and emotional stability.

    Libra

    Your heart is gradually finding peace after a difficult emotional chapter. Today encourages you to release disappointment, forgive where possible, and believe that healthier relationships are ahead. As you let go of old emotional weight, you naturally make space for deeper love and greater happiness.

    Crystal Remedy: Lepidolite Palm Stone: Supports emotional healing, inner peace, and letting go.

    Scorpio

    Love, family, and emotional fulfillment take centre stage today. Spending time with the people who genuinely support and appreciate you can remind you how rich your emotional life already is. Singles may find meaningful connections through mutual friends, family gatherings, or social occasions where they feel completely at ease.

    Crystal Remedy: Ruby Zoisite Bracelet: Encourages joyful relationships, emotional growth, and heartfelt connections.

    Sagittarius

    If your love life feels slower than expected, resist the urge to force answers or rush important conversations. Sometimes a little distance or extra time creates greater understanding and emotional clarity. Trust the process and allow relationships to unfold naturally.

    Crystal Remedy: Amethyst Tumble: Encourages patience, emotional clarity, and inner peace.

    Capricorn

    You have the power to shape your relationships through honesty, consistency, and intentional effort. If you're in a relationship, meaningful conversations can strengthen your bond. If you're single, don't wait for love to find you, taking a small step forward may lead to something truly meaningful.

    Crystal Remedy: Pyrite Bracelet: Boosts confidence, personal magnetism, and positive relationship energy.

    Aquarius

    You may find yourself weighing different possibilities in matters of the heart. Rather than being distracted by temporary excitement, focus on the connection that offers emotional security, shared values, and genuine compatibility. Choosing quality over excitement will bring greater happiness.

    Crystal Remedy: Blue Lace Agate Tumble: Encourages honest communication and thoughtful relationship decisions.

    Pisces

    Love grows through consistency rather than grand gestures today. Small acts of kindness, meaningful conversations, and genuine care will strengthen existing relationships. If you're single, pay attention to someone whose quiet sincerity may be more valuable than dramatic displays of affection.

    Crystal Remedy: Garnet Bracelet: Attracts commitment, stability, and lasting romantic connections.

    Kishori Sud

    (Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

    Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

    Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

    Contact: 9654465163

    • Kishori Sud
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kishori Sud

      Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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    Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Love Horoscope Today, June 29, 2026: You May Feel Ready To Forget The Past And Welcome A Healthy Romantic Chapter

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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