'If you cant come here...': Sonam Wangchuk urges supporters to join him for one-day hunger strike

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike, appealed to people across the country on Monday to join him at Jantar Mantar and observe the hunger strike with him and those protesting for at least one day. Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk sits on a hunger strike during a protest by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

He added that those unable to join the protest in Delhi could instead observe the hunger strike in their respective states.

In a video message shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, he said, “Namaskar, in support of education and environment, in support of CJP and Ladakh, today is my second day of Anshan on salt and water. Many people have joined here, you can also join. If you come here for one day of Anshan, it will be very good.”