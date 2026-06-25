Sonam Wangchuk warns of hunger strike on June 28 over education, Ladakh demands

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will begin an indefinite hunger strike on June 28 if the government fails to meet at least one of two key demands linked to education reforms and greater autonomy for Ladakh, the activist said Thursday. Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced that he will begin an indefinite hunger strike on June 28. (PTI)

Currently in Geneva, Wangchuk released a video from the protest area outside the United Nations office at the Palais des Nations, describing it as a global equivalent of Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for peaceful demonstrations.

Standing near the iconic Broken Chair monument, he said that accountability in education and environmental governance remains his key demands. “I am currently at Geneva city’s Jantar Mantar, that is, the area in front of the United Nations where full permission is given for demonstrations,” he said in a video posted to X.

ALSO READ | ‘Diaper a day keeps the leak away’: CJP makes donation request as Jantar Mantar protest continues

“Behind me is the United Nations office, and then the Broken Chair, which is a symbol of the struggle for rights and for compensation wherever needed.”

“There are two demands," he said. “One is the demands raised by the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) regarding education and accountability. As you know, two issues are very close to my heart: education, and environment. In education, we are demanding accountability, and in Ladakh, for the protection of culture, environment, and the restoration of democracy, we are seeking the same accountability.”

Wangchuk said he would wait until June 27 for progress on either of the two issues. If even one demand is addressed, either reforms in the education system or restoration of democratic and cultural protections in Ladakh, he would withdraw the plan for a fast. Otherwise, he said, he would join the protest at Jantar Mantar and begin an indefinite hunger strike from June 28.

“If no accountability is shown on even one of these issues, then from Saturday night into Sunday I will go on a hunger strike. If accountability is accepted on even one issue, then I will not need to go on a hunger strike — at least one issue should be resolved.” “I will meet you all on Sunday,” he said.

The CJP has also shared the video.