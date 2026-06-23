CJP's Abhijeet Dipke slams Pradhan's ‘terrorist’ remark, says minister has ‘blood of 17 students on his hands’

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan “has the blood of 17 students on his hands,” Abhijeet Dipke said, hitting back at the union minister's “B team of disruptive elements” remark at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP founder, says union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is the "bare minimum”. (Hindustan Times) Dipke's sharp attack at the minister came hours after Pradhan, in an interview, launched a scathing attack at the satirical outfit, which has been protesting over the NEET paper leak. “Dharmendra Pradhan calls us terrorists. But the irony is that he is the one with the blood of more than 17 students on his hands,” Dipke wrote on X. He accused the minister of failing to address alleged irregularities in the country's examination system. ALSO READ | Go Pradhan Go' chants ring out at Jantar Mantar as protesters bang thalis and chammach | Video Pradhan, earlier, strongly criticised the protesters and accused opposition parties of exploiting the issue for political gain. "Ye dehshatgardon ka B-team hai. Jin logon ko prajatantra ne sare se aswikar kiya. (They are the B-team of terrorists. Those whom the people rejected in a democracy)," the minister told NDTV, adding, “They have returned in disguise and are now targeting the system. They raise slogans in support of those who want to divide the country. They have been identified.”

The sharp exchange comes amid an ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where members of the CJP, students and youth have been demonstrating for the past four days. They demand Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy and other examination-related issues. The protest movement was led by Dipke, who first began demonstrating at Jantar Mantar on June 6. Since then, he and other student activists have travelled across different locations, urging students and citizens to join the campaign against a broken examination system. ALSO READ | 'May exam went well, was preparing for re-NEET': Ghaziabad student dies by suicide 2 days before June 21 exam Protests have been held at many cities, including Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Jaipur. Dipke was also joined by activist Sonam Wangchuk and actor Prakash Raj. In the Rajasthan capital, Dipke was assaulted and slapped on camera by goons who were later garlanded after being released by the police. The controversy centres on the NEET medical entrance examination. The exam, originally conducted on May 3, was cancelled after a paper leak. The National Testing Agency (NTA) later announced a re-examination, which was held on June 21 under heightened security arrangements. At least 17 students have died by suicide since the controversy began, Dipke says. Many of them were under immense stress following the paper leak allegations and the uncertainty surrounding the re-examination process. At the protest site in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demonstrators have set up a memorial shrine for the deceased students. Candles are lit at the shrine as protesters pay tribute to those who lost their lives and renew their call for accountability over the examination crisis.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) with activists during the candlelight vigil as they sit-in protest called by the CJP demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, India, June 22.) (HT)