‘Diaper a day keeps the leak away’: CJP makes donation request as Jantar Mantar protest continues

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday announced a "diaper donation drive" as part of its ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Abhijeet Dipke has said that the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar would continue till education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. The protest entered its fourth day on Tuesday, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke calling on supporters to bring diapers to the demonstration site and write their demands for Pradhan's resignation on them. In a post on X, the party announced a campaign titled "Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away", scheduled for Tuesday evening. "Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we'll make sure it reaches the education minister," the party said.

'Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away' The announcement marks the latest in a series of symbolic protests by the CJP as it steps up its campaign against the Centre over alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities. The party has maintained that its sit-in protest, which began on Saturday, will continue until Pradhan steps down. Supporters have been urged to participate in the diaper campaign by bringing diapers carrying handwritten messages demanding accountability and the minister's resignation. Dipke alleges police tried to reduce protest area Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Delhi Police attempted to reduce the size of the protest site late on Monday night. "Delhi Police tried to move barricades and squeeze the protest site into a smaller area," he claimed in a social media post. There was no immediate response from Delhi Police to the allegation. Earlier, Dipke had also alleged that police were preventing students from joining the protest by asking for Aadhaar cards. Delhi Police denied the claim, calling it "factually incorrect" and stating that no Aadhaar checks were being conducted at the venue. CJP protest enters fourth day On Tuesday, the protest continued despite it being a working day, with supporters remaining at the venue through the night. Candles were lit in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper-leak controversy.