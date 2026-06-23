NEET-UG re-exam cheating racket busted in Bihar: 30 arrested, including 9 impersonators

The Bihar Police said on Monday that they busted a “cheating racket” in Lakhisarai during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET-UG re-exam on Sunday by arresting 30 people, including medical students and employees of a biometric company involved in the examination process. Sub-divisional police officer Shivam Kumar said the preliminary investigation revealed that the racket involved a deal of ₹10 to ₹12 lakh. (PTI\ representational image)

According to Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Prerna, they raided exam centres at three schools and arrested all the accused and recovered mobile phones and other documents from them.

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She added that 30 people included nine impersonators, a candidate, two helpers, and 18 biometric staff.

Sub-divisional police officer Shivam Kumar said the preliminary investigation revealed that the racket involved a deal of ₹10 to ₹12 lakh, and an advance payment of ₹1- ₹2 lakh was already made. Kumar said the balance was to be paid after the students cleared the examination.

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Among the arrested, police identified the accused as MBBS, BAMS and nursing students studying in colleges in Bihar, Delhi and Odisha. Three separate FIRs have been registered under sections 318(4) [cheating], 338 [forgery], 336(3) [intent to cheat], 340(2) [utilising fake documents], 61 (2) [criminal conspiracy], 3(5) [common intention] of the BNS and 10(1)/10(2)/11 Public Examination Act, 2024, police added.

Police said one of the arrested impersonators, Mayank Kashyap, a resident of Hajipur and a fourth-year student at Patna Medical College and Hospital, entered the Hasanpur examination centre in connivance with one of the employees of the biometric company, Ankit Kumar. Similarly, nine people were allegedly taking the NEET retest on behalf of the candidates.

Over two million medical aspirants appeared for the retest across 5,454 centres in India and abroad amid extensive security arrangements.

The retest was scheduled after the NEET was cancelled on May 12 as the central agencies found that the question paper was compromised.

It was the second time in two years that NEET-UG came under scrutiny.