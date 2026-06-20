Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Abhijeet Dipke says cops 'not taking calls' on protest extension: 'Won't leave until Pradhan resigns'

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke says police are "not taking calls" to grant permission for the protest to continue.

    Updated on: Jun 20, 2026 5:33 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke on Friday claimed that police were not answering his calls as he sought permission to extend the protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where demonstrators have been demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (PTI)
    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (PTI)

    Addressing a large gathering of students and supporters at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) second protest over alleged examination irregularities and repeated paper leaks, Abhijeet Dipke urged authorities to allow demonstrators to continue their sit-in.

    Follow here for live updates on CJP protests in Delhi

    Dipke on protest extension

    Dipke said, "I request the authorities... since youth from all over the country is here. They want to sit here till we get justice. (I) request Delhi Police to extend our permission. The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students who want to sit here."

    The youth leader said channels of communication remained open, but stressed that the "only condition is that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign".

    He also appealed to Delhi Police to "open a dialogue with the Centre" and asserted, "If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest."

    Dipke's request

    Dipke urged supporters to assemble at Jantar Mantar at 6 pm, expressing confidence that police would grant permission for the protest to continue.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
    Home/India News/Abhijeet Dipke Says Cops 'not Taking Calls' On Protest Extension: 'Won't Leave Until Pradhan Resigns'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes