CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke's second Jantar Mantar protest today, supporters asked to bring plates, spoons
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold its second major protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital today, stepping up its campaign against examination paper leaks and student suicides while demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
- 12 Mins ago‘Banning app for exam is like closing potholed road’, Dipke on Telegram ban
- 23 Mins agoCockroach Janta Party rules out electoral entry
- 31 Mins ago‘Money for MPs, not for students’: Dipke on Sena-UBT crisis
- 36 Mins agoCockroach Party's ‘exam manifesto’ amid nationwide protests
- 41 Mins agoWhat is Cockroach Janta Party?
- 50 Mins agoDipke writes to PM Modi, demands Pradhan's ouster
- 55 Mins agoSecurity tightened in Delhi ahead of protest
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoCockroach Janta Party's second Jantar Mantar protest today
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold its second major protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital today. Ahead of the protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters to bring "plates and spoons" as the Gen Z-led group steps up its campaign against examination paper leaks and student suicides....Read More
The protest will begin at 1 pm at Jantar Mantar and is expected to see participation from students from Delhi and nearby states.
CJP Delhi protest: Supporters asked to bring plates, spoons
Ahead of the demonstration, CJP's Abhijeet Dipke on Friday called on supporters to carry a 'thali' (plate) and a 'chamach' (spoon), drawing comparisons with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal during the COVID-19 pandemic to bang utensils.
"All the cockroaches joining tomorrow's protest at Jantar Mantar should carry a thali and a chamach with you. You know the rest of the story," Dipke said in a video posted by the organisation on social media.
The call to bring plates and spoons was seen as a reference to Modi's appeal in March 2020, when people were asked to clap and bang utensils from their balconies during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dipke's letter to PM Modi
He also wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, raising concerns over what he called a worsening situation faced by students and seeking accountability from the government.
In the letter, Dipke asked the Centre to grant compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of students who died by suicide amid controversies linked to examinations. He said that 11 students died by suicide in recent weeks.
"I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students," Dipke said in the letter.
He also pressed for the dismissal of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying accountability must be fixed.
"The Cockroach Janta Party has been demanding the resignation of the education minister for the past month and has been protesting across the country for our demands. All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives," he said.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: ‘Banning app for exam is like closing potholed road’, Dipke on Telegram ban
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday criticised the Centre's decision to block the messaging app Telegram ahead of the NEET retest, saying it was akin to shutting down a road because of complaints of potholes instead of repairing it.
"A re-examination for NEET is taking place, but students' suicides have not stopped. Five more students have committed suicide in the past 48 hours," claimed Dipke, speaking to reporters at his village, Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra, before leaving for a CJP protest in Delhi.
Asked about the temporary ban on Telegram before the June 21 NEET reexamination for undergraduate medical courses, he said, "This is like closing a road because there are potholes instead of repairing it....Banning Telegram makes no sense."
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party rules out electoral entry
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and activist Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday ruled out entering electoral politics, saying that citizens should not be forced to contest elections simply to demand their basic rights.
When asked if the CJP planned to contest future elections, Dipke questioned the premise, saying, "Why should we contest elections? If everyone in this country has to contest elections to demand their rights, how will it work?"
Turning his focus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dipke said he must first apologise to the families of the five or six students who reportedly committed suicide in the aftermath of the exam's irregularities and subsequent cancellations.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: ‘They have money for MPs, not for students’, says Dipke on Sena-UBT crisis
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday slammed the politicians in Maharashtra over the rebellion in the Shiv Sena (UBT), saying they have money to procure lawmakers but not for students.
To a question about the rebellion by six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, he said, ''These people should be ashamed. A girl, NEET student, committed suicide, and she lived merely 500 meters away from the residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They (her family) got no phone call or any kind of help. Her father is paralysed, and cannot run his household now.
"They (politicians) don't have money to give to the families of the students, and are using money to procure MLAs and MPs," Dipke added.
Elected representatives have turned education into a business, he said.
''We elect people to run the government and (government) schools. But instead of running the government schools, they start their own schools. It has become a business for them," he said.
(Inputs from PTI)
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Party's ‘exam manifesto’ amid nationwide protests
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday released an 'exam manifesto' which demanded compensation for students in the event of a paper leak.
"Students should receive compensation of ₹10,000 in the event of a paper leak, postponement of examinations or delay in declaration of results," he demanded.
Special trains be arranged during large-scale recruitment drives and every examination should have a backup date so that cancelled tests can be conducted within 72 hours, Dipke said.
He also called for physical evaluation of answer sheets instead of online assessment, age relaxation for candidates affected by delayed examinations or results, and mandatory audits of computer-based test systems before examinations.
Contracts for conducting examinations should be awarded strictly on merit, he said.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: What is Cockroach Janta Party?
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The CJP has emerged in recent weeks as a student and youth-led movement protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and broader issues in the education system.
The group has drawn attention through social-media campaigns and public demonstrations, including the recent protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar that attracted significant participation.
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Dipke writes to PM Modi, demands Pradhan's ouster
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide ₹1 crore compensation to families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination controversies.
He also reiterated the organisation's demand to sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling for accountability.
"I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation - the lives and mental well-being of our young students," Dipke said in the letter.
"Having lost the very children they poured their life savings into educating, these families have been left entirely destitute," Dipke wrote, demanding a compensation package of ₹1 crore for families affected by what he described as the "compounding crisis of paper leaks".
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of protest
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Tight security has been made across the national capital ahead of the second protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, with the police mounting extensive surveillance and crowd-monitoring measures, officials said on Friday.
Officials said CCTV cameras have been mounted at and around the protest site to monitor the gathering in real time. Around 270 body-worn cameras will be used by police personnel on duty to maintain transparency and document proceedings.
Videographers from the Delhi Police have been deployed to record the protest and any developments on the ground, they said.
Multiple layers of barricades have been put up around Jantar Mantar and adjoining roads; vehicles are being stopped for a check at key entry and exit points in the city.
The entire top brass of the Delhi Police has been assigned field duties to supervise the security arrangements.
(Inputs from PTI)
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party's second Jantar Mantar protest today
CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to hold its second major protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital today.
Ahead of the protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called on supporters to bring "plates and spoons" as the Gen Z-led group steps up its campaign against examination paper leaks and student suicides.
The protest will begin at 1 pm at Jantar Mantar and is expected to see participation from students from Delhi and nearby states.