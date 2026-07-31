Expert panel suggests ₹802-crore plan to beat El Niño impact in Telangana

Provisions for subsidy-driven irrigation systems, promotion of drought-tolerant crops and establishment of fodder banks and cattle camps to aid keepers of livestock and efficient utilisation of the Mission Bhagiratha drinking water network were among the key recommendations in the Telangana government-constituted expert committee’s ₹802.92-crore contingency plan to mitigate the drought-like conditions spurred by the impact of El Niño on the state, officials said on Thursday. HT Image

The 22-member committee, led by state planning board chairman G Chinna Reddy, comprises experts from across fields including agriculture, horticulture, energy, forests, education, fisheries, animal husbandry, irrigation, panchayat and rural development.

Government data released to the media showed that the state logged a 30% rainfall deficit as of July 27, with only 234.80 mm of rainfall received against the normal 740.60 mm. The deficit has affected 26 districts and disrupted farming operations. The total area under cultivation has declined to 7.456 million acres, compared with 7.949 million acres during the corresponding period last year.

Among major crops, water-intensive paddy cultivation has been hit the hardest, with transplantation completed in only 1.492 milllion acres, representing just 22.60% of the normal area. Only cotton cultivation, which requires relatively little water, has covered 450 million acres, accounting for 94.91% of the normal area, while soybean cultivation stands at 362,000 acres, or 87.01% of the normal area.

Officials said the committee’s report recommends providing drip and sprinkler irrigation systems with subsidies ranging from 75% to 90% to improve water-use efficiency. Farmers may also be provided solar fencing with subsidies of 50% to 75% wherever necessary, it said.

The committee suggested preparing village-wise contingency plans and promoting drought-tolerant crops such as pulses, oilseeds, millets, vegetables and fodder crops to bring the remaining 3.2 millions acres under cultivation. It proposed the supply of quality seeds of vegetables, pulses, millets, oilseeds and fodder crops at 75% subsidy, requiring an estimated ₹330 crore.

The committee also recommended rescheduling crop loans in drought-affected areas while facilitating fresh loans for farmers opting for contingency crops. It also proposed extending crop insurance by having the government bear 75% of the insurance premium.

To support the livestock sector, the report suggested establishing fodder banks, promoting fodder cultivation, supplying fodder seeds on subsidy, organizing cattle camps where required and facilitating transportation of sheep to areas with adequate grazing lands.

District collectors have been advised to prioritize the repair and construction of village water troughs through the Rural Development Department to ensure sufficient drinking water for livestock.

The report recommends generating continuous employment under the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Aajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) by undertaking works such as farm ponds, check dams, tank desilting, rainwater harvesting structures and borewell recharge projects.

It also urged the Centre to permit uninterrupted employment for agricultural labourers during the El Niño period.

To improve water management, the committee stressed efficient utilization of the Mission Bhagiratha drinking water network by repairing leakages, preventing wastage and ensuring every tap is equipped with an on-off mechanism. It also recommended prioritizing reservoir storage for drinking water requirements until the next monsoon.

To diversify farm income, the committee recommended promoting vegetable cultivation in villages and peri-urban areas around Hyderabad by supplying quality seeds, subsidised micro-irrigation facilities and transportation support to Rythu Bazaars.

It proposed covering 100,000 acres under vegetable cultivation through 75% subsidized seed distribution, along with ₹15 crore to buiild vegetable pandals. The panel also advocated encouraging floriculture around Hyderabad and supporting rural youth in establishing dairy units through financial assistance.