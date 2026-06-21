CJP protest in Delhi LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke wishes NEET UG aspirants luck, requests cops to not stop people

Ahead of Sunday's protest, Dipke also alleged that the water supply for protestors at the public restroom had been cut off by Delhi police and security personnel as part of a bid to vacate the site.

CJP appeals to NEET students

Ahead of the NEET re-exam today, CJP's Dipke wished all candidates appearing for the competitive exam today and urged them to join the protest after the exam ends.

The NEET UG re-test will be held at 5,424 centres across India for around 22 lakh aspirants. The re-examination comes after the first exam, held on May 3, was cancelled due to a paper leak.