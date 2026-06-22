Viral video shows NEET retest paper leak, NTA fact-checks claim: ‘FAKE’

"A video is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET (UG) 2026 Re-Examination question paper was leaked on Telegram before the examination. This Claim is FAKE. According to the NTA, reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false," PIB Fact Check said on X.

The fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday termed the video fake, stating “reports alleging paper leak are unfounded and false.”

After the NEET re-exam was held on Sunday, June 21, the National Testing Agency ( NTA ) and Centre called out a ‘fake video' claiming that the exam paper was leaked on Telegram. The video was doing rounds on social media, prompting the exam body to issue a clarification.

"Manufacturing and deliberately circulating such misinformation to defraud or alarm students is a serious offence. NTA, with the support of I4C and law enforcement agencies, is taking action against those responsible for originating this content. We appeal to students, parents and the public to verify only through http://neet.nta.nic.in and official NTA handles, and not to amplify such material. Our 20 lakh aspirants deserve a calm and fair process," the NTA said in the statement.

“NTA's attention has been drawn to a fabricated video being circulated on social media regarding NEET (UG) 2026. The video is FAKE, and the claims it makes are false. The examination was conducted successfully today under comprehensive security and surveillance,” NTA said.

NTA also issued a statement saying that the re-examination was conducted successfully on Sunday, and warned against spreading misinformation on social media.

According to the agency, over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, with the examination being conducted in 13 languages.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the re-examination was conducted smoothly with full security arrangements, ANI reported. "So far, we have not received any complaints regarding a question paper leak. NTA is working aggressively to ensure the integrity of the process. We are 100 per cent confident," Singh told reporters on Sunday.

He added that the evaluation process would begin shortly and results would be announced faster than usual, noting that the agency compressed the entire exam cycle into a record 37 days.

NEET paper leak row NEET (UG) 2026 has been riddled in controversies after an alleged paper leak row last month followed by a major uproar prompted the NTA to schedule a re-exam. The controversy has been the highlight of Cockroach Janta Party's protests being held in various parts of the country with protesting students and activists demanding Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

At least 14 cases of student suicides were reported after the re-exam schedule was announced.

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Hisar district died by suicide on Sunday morning just hours before her exam was scheduled. She was preparing for NEET in Sikar, Rajasthan and this was her third attempt – her first attempt was unsuccessful and the second was cancelled due to a paper leak.

On the exam morning around 10 am, she suddenly fell ill at home and was taken to a local doctor, but her condition worsened. She later told family she had consumed pesticide kept at home and was rushed to a hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her family said she had studied late into the night and appeared normal before the incident.

On being contacted Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain, said, “Yes there are reports that a 19 years old NEET aspirant has died by suicide but it could not be ascertained that she died due to stress of exam”.