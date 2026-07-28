Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the state government is committed to engaging with youth, and incorporating their suggestions into policymaking. Committed to engaging with youth, incorporating their suggestions into policymaking: Rajasthan CM

He said the government is working to fulfil the aspirations of youth across sectors, from education and sports, to jobs and self-employment, also emphasising their role in building a developed India and Rajasthan.

Addressing a programme titled 'Sapno Ki Udaan' at the chief minister's residence here, Sharma said thoughtful, disciplined and value-driven youth form the foundation of a progressive society.

"Youth are full of new ideas and energy. Our government is committed to engaging with them and incorporating their valuable suggestions into policymaking, including the budget," he said.

Highlighting steps taken by the government, Sharma said over 1.78 lakh youths have been provided government jobs in the past two-and-a-half years, while recruitment for around 51,000 posts is underway and more than 80,000 posts have been included in the recruitment calendar.

Preparations are also being made for hiring in over 70,000 additional posts, he said, adding that around 4.5 lakh jobs have been generated in the private sector.

On measures to curb examination malpractices, the chief minister said strict action has been taken against those involved in paper leaks.

"A Special Investigation Team has been constituted and 569 people have been arrested in connection with paper leak and other irregularities. As many as 410 examinations have been conducted without any leak," he said.

Sharma also stressed promoting entrepreneurship among youth, noting that under the Rajasthan Startup initiative, 4,623 startups have been registered so far, with financial assistance of ₹34 crore provided to 1,062 startups through the i-Start fund.

Emphasising sports development, he said the government is expanding sports infrastructure, setting up academies and providing better facilities to athletes. Initiatives such as the Rajasthan Target Olympic Podium Scheme and Khelo India University Games are helping the state gain recognition in sports.

During the interaction, the chief minister also launched a logo design competition for the programme and engaged with students, sportspersons, NCC cadets and volunteers, taking feedback on education, competitive exams and career opportunities.

Rajasthan Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel was also present on the occasion, along with students and young professionals.

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