'Curtailing rights of 150 million Telegram users as one set taking NEET retest?': Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked how the rights of 150 million Telegram users could be curtailed because one set of people was appearing for an examination. The court's remarks came as it heard Telegram's plea against the government's decision to restrict the platform ahead of the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday restricted access to Telegram in India till June 22, a day after the NEET re-exam. (HT_PRINT)

“How can we stop the rights of 150 million people just because one set of citizens are appearing in examinations?,” a bench led by Justice Tejas Karia asked as counsels for both Telegram and the government of India presented their arguments.

Appearing for the Government of India, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta argued that a large number of groups and channels were operating on Telegram and that the court may never have heard of channels functioning in such a manner on other platforms.

Citing the Anuradha Bhasin case, the court argued as to how the government can block somebody else's rights to protect someone else's rights.

Also Read: Telegram ban not the solution to paper leaks, says AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

To which, SG Mehta responded, saying that when there is an internet ban in any state or part of a state, only 10% of the people may be miscreants...but it is applicable to the entire region.

The court then argued that such a provision is allowed when there is a law and order situation.

“That is where the test of proportionality comes," the bench said.

‘Backdating is the real threat’ SG Mehta then urged the bench to consider the ban in the interest of the public and students. He stressed that the ‘editing’ feature of Telegram cannot be ignored, according to Bar and Bench.

“They [Telegram] have a feature called date and time editing feature. Say on June 21 everybody has the paper, someone can post it on Telegram on June 22 and modify the date and time to say it was uploaded on June 18. This happened in 2024,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with other applications, SG Mehta said that if a message is edited, it says so. However, such is not the case with Telegram. He argued that it is an “evenly tailored restriction” and no user whose rights are said to be affected by the ban has appeared before the court.

“Whenever in any other intermediary, an edited post comes to us, it says that it has been edited. They [Telegram] are saying they are in the process of doing that.”

“Students are agitated and understandably so. The entire credibility of an exam at the national level is brought into disrepute. Though that is not my consideration at this moment. The consideration at this moment is public order issue,” SG Mehta said.

“The potential harm is huge, and that is why I am saying my lords may not interfere at this stage.”

To-and-fro between counsels Senior Advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for Telegram, said that the timestamps do not change if the message is edited. “The timestamp will not change. If you post on June 21, you can't say that it was posted on June 15.”

SG Mehta then argued that the content of PDFs can be changed even if the timestamp remains the same. “People can see that on 18 of June, the people had a question paper of June 21.”

What is the matter? The matter of Telegram's plea against the decision to restrict its access prior to the retest was heard by a vacation bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia.

SG Mehta said that there were “shocking” activities that despite being communicated to the application, were not taken down. The app opposed the argument and said it acted proactively to take down the content, according to Bar and Bench.

Citing the government order, Mehta said, “They say that the ban on the platform is necessary because it is not possible to monitor the information on the platform in real time.”

The Bench then raised a hypothetical question: It said that if a paper is leaked and by the time the order comes to the app, the damage is done. “What is your proposal? How can it be dealt with?”

Mehta then said that the issue here is the spread of false information regarding leakage of paper and money being collected. “The paper alleged to be on the platform is not the real paper.”

The court then argued that how would someone know that the paper being circulated on the app is not the real one till the time the exams happen.

Bench: How would one know that till the time the exams happen?

SG Mehta puts forward his points He said that the functionality of Telegram is different than other applications. “Unlike other intermediaries, their architecture is different. What is being done on this platform can never be done on other platforms.”

Giving an example supporting his arguments, SG Mehta said that on Telegram, one account user can create 40 bots. While in case of WhatsApp it's one bot per user. “They have multiplicity encouraging architecture and then the bots can further multiply.”

He further said that Telegram operates through a cloud-based system, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to identify the actual users behind unlawful activities. Even if the platform blocks an account, investigators often face challenges in tracing the individual responsible, he said, according to Bar and Bench.

“The scale at which it can multiply is only available on Telegram. Also, suppose if they remove one bot, other bots can be created under different names and identifiers and therefore measures against bots only have a temporary relief. We do not have this problem with other intermediaries like Facebook or WhatsApp. This platform operates through cloud, even if we block something and someone does a mischief, the law enforcement agency can't reach the person,” SG Mehta said.

He added that Telegram's privacy policy also provides that the deletion of an account results in the deletion of all data, messages and media stored.

'Most preferred app for terrorist activities', says SG Mehta Citing a report, SG Mehta added that Telegram is the most preferred platform for terrorist activities. He told the court that Telegram has faced regulatory and law-enforcement challenges in several other jurisdictions as well due to its platform design, accoridng to Bar and Bench.

“We are not denying that they have not done after our orders, we are saying they are ineffective,” he added, emphasising that the ban is only temporary.