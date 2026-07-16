Gujarat man installs audio recording system at home to expose wife's affair, moves court to freeze joint bank locker

A man in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a businessman by profession, accused his wife of being involved with a man from the gym that she goes to and approached the court to freeze access to their joint bank locker where valuables are kept. The man alleged that when he first approached the police and cybercrime authorities, no action was taken. (Representational Photo/HT Archive)

The man said that he recorded conversations inside their home between his wife and the man she is allegedly involved with to gather evidence against them, according to a report by India Today.

The man alleged that the relationship between his wife and the man she met at the gym turned romantic gradually. In his complaint, the man also alleged that his wife's alleged boyfriend started coming to their home during his absence. When not meeting, he alleged, the two stayed connected through video calls and phone calls.

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Following his complaint, a local court took note of the situation and asked the cyber crime department to probe the allegations and submit a report within a month.

How the man spied on his wife According to the complainant, he decided to record prove of what was going on between his wife and the man from the gym after he grew suspicious of her changing behaviour. He also added that neighbours and their two children also raised concerns about the same, following which, he installed an audio recording system inside the house without his wife's knowledge, according to the India Today report.

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The recording system was concealed so his wife could not spot it.

The complainant alleged that the audio that he captured confirmed his suspicion that his wife was having an affair with the man. He also added that he found both of them in a car together when he tracked them during trips.

After he was certain of the affair, the man said he feared that the valuables kept in a joint bank locker operated in his wife's name were compromised, he approached the court to freeze access to the locker.

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After the locker was seized, the man alleged that his wife's boyfriend threatened him and asked to settle the matter and hand over the audio recordings. The complainant further alleged that he was threatened of being implicated in a ₹1 crore financial dispute if he didn't comply.

This, he claimed, caused him mental distress and depression and has also brought embarrassment to his family.

The man alleged that when he first approached the police and cybercrime authorities, no action was taken.