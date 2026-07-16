Over 100 scientists quit Isro, govt steps in to tighten exit norms amid mass resignations: Reports

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reportedly been hit by mass resignations with with at least 100 scientists putting in their papers in recent months, prompting Centre to step in to tighten rules on voluntary exits and retirement, especially for those working on critical missions such as Gaganyaan. As per media reports, this move from the Centre comes after around 100 scientists submitted their resignations. (X/@ISRO/Repreentational)

Centre has directed Isro centres not to accept resignation or voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel associated with Gaganyaan and other key missions, according to an internal document issued on July 14, accessed by India Today.

The memorandum further adds that all requests for resignation and retirement will now be referred to the Department of Space.

What led to this move? As per media reports, this move from the Centre comes after around 100 scientists submitted their resignations.

While the Department of Space has not officially disclosed the number of departures, the Times of India reported multiple Isro sources have stated that between 100 and 120 scientists may have resigned in recent months.

Nearly 80 scientists have left the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Karnataka's Bengaluru, while around 20 departures have been reported from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, per the report. While sources confirmed 100 resignations, they added that the number could be around 120, TOI reported.

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Acknowledging the mass resignations, ISRO chairman V Narayana told the publication that the space organisation was prepared to deal with the departures.

"Yes, a lot of people go, but that's part of every organisation. The move [memorandum] isn't only to retain, but also to ensure that important projects don't suffer all of a sudden. But if someone is still going, someone else will take responsibility. We're taking care of it," he was quoted as saying.