35-yr-old man dies in road accident on Pune–Mumbai Expressway ‘Missing Link’

A 35-year-old Wakad resident in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad died when the SUV he was travelling in crashed into the rear of a tempo on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway ‘Missing Link’, police said. Six others were also injured in the accident. The accident occurred around 1:20am inside the tunnel on the connecting link section. (HT photo)

The accident occurred around 1:20am inside the tunnel on the connecting link section under the jurisdiction of the Khandala Traffic Aid Post (TAP) of the Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), Pune Range.

The deceased has been identified as Tushar Bhumkar (35), a resident of Wakad. Four other occupants of the Toyota Fortuner sustained minor injuries, while the occupants of the Eicher tempo also escaped with minor injuries.

According to the HSP, the Fortuner was allegedly travelling at high speed when it collided with the rear of the tempo carrying vegetables. The impact caused both vehicles to overturn.

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Superintendent of police (SP) (Highway Safety Patrol, Pune) Shivaji Pawar said that preliminary investigations suggest speeding led to the crash.

“Prima facie, it appears that after overtaking, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the SUV to ram into the rear of the tempo,” Pawar said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) ambulance for treatment.

Traffic on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway remained unaffected and vehicular movement continued normally, officials said.