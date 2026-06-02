Pune: A multi-vehicle collision on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli early Monday morning claimed the lives of a truck driver and his cleaner. Truck driver, cleaner killed in multi-vehicle crash on Pune-Mum Expressway

The accident took place on the Mumbai-bound carriageway at around 4.30 am.

According to preliminary investigation, the driver of a rice-laden truck travelling from Pune to Mumbai lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the rear of a container carrying edible oil. The impact was so severe that the truck also struck an Ertiga car travelling in an adjacent lane.

Police said both the rice-laden truck and the container overturned following the collision. The truck driver and his cleaner suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

The container driver escaped with minor injuries, while occupants of the Ertiga car were injured. A senior citizen travelling in the car sustained serious injuries, while another passenger suffered minor wounds. The injured were rushed to Khopoli Rural Hospital and MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment.

The accident disrupted traffic on the busy expressway as bags of rice and containers of edible oil were strewn across the carriageway, affecting movement on all lanes for some time. Later, emergency teams cleared the debris, removed the damaged vehicles and restored traffic.

Personnel from the highway traffic police, Khopoli police, IRB patrol teams, Devdoot emergency services, and other agencies participated in the rescue operation.