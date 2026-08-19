THANE: The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) decision to raise property tax by 12% for residential properties and 20% for commercial properties has drawn sharp opposition from the BJP and NCP (SP), with both parties alleging that the proposal was cleared without proper discussion. The BJP, a ruling alliance partner in the civic body, has demanded that the hike be scrapped and the TMC recover its outstanding dues before asking citizens to pay more. BJP, NCP (SP) hit out at TMC over property tax hike

The proposal was tabled and cleared by the civic administration at Monday’s general body meeting. BJP corporators objected to it, but the resolution was passed, prompting Deputy Mayor Krishna Dadu Patil to write to the municipal commissioner and concerned officials against the decision.

The letter, signed by 28 corporators, including BJP group leader Mukesh Madhukar Mokashi, said the hike would add to the financial burden on citizens who are already burdened with rising inflation.

The BJP also questioned the need for a tax increase, claiming that the civic body has substantial outstanding dues that it can recover instead. According to the party, around ₹1,200 crore to ₹1,500 crore is pending with various civic departments, including property tax, town planning, water supply and advertisement departments, as well as local body tax (LBT) dues.

“Several resolutions were hurriedly passed during the General Body meeting, including the property tax hike proposal. We will approach Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the cancellation of the resolution approving the tax hike,” Patil said.

The NCP (SP) also attacked the civic administration over the decision. Its district president Manoj Pradhan said the ruling Shiv Sena had made several promises to Thane residents in its election manifesto, including a Tata Cancer Hospital, a 260-metre viewing tower along the Kasarvadavali creek, congestion-free travel and modern healthcare facilities.

“All these promises have remained only on paper, while the ruling party has now decided to ‘raid the pockets’ of Thane residents,” Pradhan said, adding that, “We will take the fight to the streets if necessary to oppose the property tax hike.”