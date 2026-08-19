PMC team inspects proposed HCMTR route

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up preparations for the long-pending High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), with additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur on Tuesday inspecting the proposed alignment with civic officials and additional police commissioner Manoj Patil. Additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur inspected the proposed alignment related to High Capacity Mass Transit Route with civic officials and additional police commissioner Manoj Patil. (HT)

The inspection focused on stretches of the proposed 43-km route where private land may need to be acquired, sections planned for at-grade development and locations with unauthorised structures.

The visit came a day after Kaur and other PMC officials met Maha Metro officials to discuss coordination between the two projects. The HCMTR alignment is expected to intersect or run close to the Metro network at some locations.

“We visited various stretches of the proposed HCMTR alignment today to understand the ground situation. We looked at the portions where private land may have to be acquired, the stretches where the road will be developed at grade and locations where unauthorised structures have come up,” Kaur said.

She said the inspection would help the civic body assess challenges along the alignment before implementation.

The PMC is in the process of appointing consultants to revisit the HCMTR proposal. The civic body has also constituted a dedicated cell for the project and is undertaking technical and administrative preparations.

The HCMTR, proposed as a roughly 43-km, 24-metre-wide corridor, is intended to connect major roads and provide an alternative route for cross-city traffic. The project has remained on the drawing board for decades but gained renewed momentum this year after the state government included it among three major transport projects to be fast-tracked to address Pune’s traffic congestion.

Kaur said the PMC was also examining integration of the HCMTR with a proposed elevated road from Ahmednagar Road to Shirur.