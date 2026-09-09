Patrick Clancy’s lawyer threatens legal action against conspiracy theorists, ‘Enough is enough’ – read full statement

Lindsay Clancy’s ex-husband Patrick Clancy's lawyer hit back at conspiracy theories accusing him of killing their children, saying, “There will be consequences." Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/Pool) --- during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl)

"Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop," Clancy's lawyer Howard Cooper said in a statement Tuesday morning, September 8, per CBS News.

Patrick took the stand on the first two days of the trial and testified about finding his kids fatally injured and Lindsay’s struggles with mental health. As the trial proceeded, a lot of online speculation shifted toward Patrick, with some questioning his role in the events that led to the deaths of the Clancy children on January 24, 2023.

Some of the online theories about Patrick concern his whereabouts, the timeline of the events and more. However, Patrick is not considered a suspect or charged in the deaths of their three children.

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Lindsay is the one facing charges. The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Meanwhile, the judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.

Patrick Clancy’s lawyer’s full statement Cooper said that his client "has been subject to an escalating campaign of misinformation and defamatory statements.”

Cooper issued a statement threatening legal action against the conspiracy theorists. Read the full statement:

“Over the past months, Patrick Clancy and his family have been subjected to a relentless, escalating and destructive defamation campaign. This campaign of misinformation has been launched and promoted by minor celebrities, so-called influencers and outright conspiracy theorists who appear intent on boosting their own social media profiles and potential profit by publishing what they know to be outright falsehoods that Patrick was somehow involved in the death of his young children and other vile claims.

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This campaign, now fueled by insatiable media coverage, remains at a fever pitch and has resulted in real life threats to his reputation, livelihood, and life. Patrick has no choice but to address this situation - with the clear goal of stopping injurious behavior, creating accountability for lies that are self-serving to the perpetrators, and being able to return his attention to what matters: preserving the memory of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy and supporting other women facing perinatal mental health challenges.

Enough is enough -- this spread of blatant and baseless falsehoods must stop. Those responsible should understand that there will be consequences, and every appropriate measure will be pursued to hold them accountable, including legally. Law enforcement has been notified.”