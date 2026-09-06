Author Nick Adams ends date over intense Lindsay Clancy debate, ‘She looked stunned as I strolled away…’

Author Nick Adams said that he ended a date with a woman early over her views on the Lindsay Clancy case. The judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations. Demonstrators call for a first degree murder verdict as they protest outisde the courthouse during the jury deliberation phase of Lindsay Clancy's murder trial at the Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on September 2, 2026. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (AFP)

“I ended a date early tonight over Lindsay Clancy,” Adams wrote in an X post. “I took a lovely young lady, Rachel, out to dinner tonight at a famous Michelin-star restaurant. Things started off nicely; we had good conversation and enjoyed a few beverages. Naturally, I ordered her a salad with a light dressing, and I ordered the 38oz porterhouse. Medium rare, of course.”

“Our food arrived, and the conversation turned to current events. The steak was savory, beefy, and rich. A fine piece of meat cooked to absolute perfection,” he added.

Adams said that in the middle of eating, he heard Rachel say something about a mistrial.

He quoted her as saying, “It’s so, like, disgusting that one juror detailed the entire judicial process and caused a mistrial,” she said as she tapped her fork on her empty salad plate. “I feel so bad for Lindsay. She’s going to have to go through all of the pain of that trial AGAIN now…”

Also Read | Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband

“I felt my left eye begin to twitch with righteous indignation as I processed the words Rachel was saying. I put my hands across the table and signaled for a time out,” Adams wrote.

He then quoted himself as telling his date, “Hold on, Rachel. I have something to say, but I’m not going to let it ruin this beautiful steak.”

Adams said that he first finished his meal, then addressed Rachel as he waited for the check.

He then told Rachel, “Lindsay Clancy is a murderer. Juror number 12 is a hero. Period. End of story.”

“I was fired up. I continued to educate Rachel on the facts of the case at a rapid pace and with increasing passion,” he wrote.

Adams said he eventually paid the bill and stood up to leave, as he told his date, “It was nice meeting you, Rachel. I hope you’ve learned something valuable tonight.”

“She looked stunned as I strolled away and went right to the door. Several other tables had overheard our conversation. I noticed several men at other tables giving me subtle fist pumps and nods of approval as I passed by,” he wrote.

“I walked out the door and tossed the valet, a handsome and strong-looking young man with an intense gaze named Jon, a crisp $20 and got in my car,” Adams added.

He then quoted Jon as saying, “Sir, should I let the lady know the car is ready?”

Adams told Jon, “No, son. Call her an Uber Pool. I’m out.”

Where the Lindsay Clancy case stands Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.