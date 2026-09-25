Did Karmelo Anthony's mother say he was ‘stabbed’ in prison? Fact checking viral video
Karmelo Anthony, serving time for stabbing Austin Metcalf and has appealed for a new trial. Viral video claiming his mother said he was stabbed is hoax.
Karmelo Anthony, the convict in the stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas track meet in April 2025, is serving 35 years in a Texas prison. His lawyers have filed an appeal with the Dallas Court of Appeals for a new trial, arguing that it was not fair.
The appeal will be registered in October this year, with arguments in the appeal starting later in 2027. But with the developments around the case now almost coming to a standstill after August 2024, hoaxes are taking over the internet.
The most recent of them concerns a viral video which in which Karmelo Anthony's mother allegedly says that her son was stabbed in prison. Anthony is serving a 35-year sentence for the murder of Austin Metcalf at the Wallace Pack Unit (P1) prison of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
HT.com can confirm that the video that claims to show Karmelo Anthony's mother talking about his stabbing in prison is false. No report confirms that the 19-year-old was stabbed in prison.
Also read: Karmelo Anthony pictured with guns: 5 shocking details from trial documents on alleged threats, violence and weapons
Fact Checking The Viral Video
The video seems to have surfaced from the X account Observate. As of this writing, it has been viewed nearly 2 million times.
In the 1.5-minute-long video, a black individual can be seen crying inside a car and talking about an incident with three witnesses. They say that they are "protected by the Black Panthers right now." There is no mention of the Karmelo Anthony incident in what the individual in the video says.
But the video has been shared by the X account Observate with the caption: "The mother of Karmelo Anthony broke down in TEARS revealing that he was ST*BBED over 10 times while he was on a phone call with her and is currently fighting for his life in the hospital."
It has no relation to the Karmelo Anthony case and the post is misleading.
Karmelo Anthony Case: Where Does It Stand Now?
Anthony was convicted by a jury on June 9 after a week-long trial. Despite conviction, Anthony's legal team has maintained that he acted in self-defense and filed an appeal just the day after the verdict for a retrial.
Also read: Karmelo Anthony text messages: 5 disturbing revelations amid Austin Metcalf trial - ‘licking blood off blade’
In August 2026, the judge in the case, John Roach, ruled against an appeal. But Judge Roach was recused from the case following comments he made about the verdict in a media interview. Now, the appeal was moved to the Dallas Court of Appeals and proceedings in it will start in October 2027 with the formal registration of the appeal.
Till then, Anthony will continue serving at Wallace Pack.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More